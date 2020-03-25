Steps being taken to protect seniors, vulnerable population in Powhatan

POWHATAN – Individuals and communities around the nation have been working hard to make adjustments to protect seniors and those with serious underlying medical conditions – the populations most at risk during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While COVID-19 is a disease medical professionals are learning more about every day, data in the United States and other countries has clearly shown that the most vulnerable population includes those who are 65 and older and have chronic conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, and lung disease.
In light of that, agencies such as the Powhatan Health Department, Senior Connections, and more have been making changes and trying to educate people about how to protect themselves and others.
Only a month ago, transportation coordinator Jayne Lloyd was thrilled with the growing interest she was seeing in Ride Assist Services, a program that partnered ambulatory seniors age 60 plus with drivers who could help them run errands or visit medical appointments.
Now, she is seeing less demand for that service as seniors follow guidance to self-distance but more need for volunteers who can help seniors get the supplies they need.
“For seniors that are in need during the upcoming weeks, what we are doing is preparing to serve those seniors who might be in need and have volunteer drivers in place to drive food to those in need so that they don’t have to be exposed,” Lloyd said. “We also plan to ask our volunteer drivers if there is a situation where a senior is low on medicine and they can get their prescription called into Powhatan Drug. We have found out they will allow the customer to call in and pay over the phone and release the medicine to the driver to take to the senior.”
The outreach number for seniors with concerns or who need assistance is 804-698-04838. People interested in volunteering may use the same number.
While she has not seen a high need among seniors yet, Lloyd said in the conversations she has had with local seniors, the most prevalent responses were assurances they were trying to limit their exposure and gratefulness that someone was checking on them.
“We are taking an already isolated population and now they are going to be isolated even further because they really shouldn’t be exposed,” she said.
Community resources
Senior Connections suspended Friendship Cafes until further notice and is providing participants with meals at home and contact calls to keep in touch and assess their needs. The agency is conducting assessments and service assistance by telephone instead of home visits.
Feed More is changing the schedule of its Meals on Wheels deliveries meals to homebound seniors and people with disabilities. Starting on Friday, March 20, the program began a schedule of delivering once a week, with clients receiving anywhere from five to 10 frozen meals, depending on their meal plan, said Jessica Howe Hickey, marketing and communications manager for Feed More. This schedule will be in place for the foreseeable future.
“We have seen a reduction in our volunteers and we are limiting the contact for the homebound neighbors with the outside world as much as we can,” Hickey said.
Feed More does have a client services team that will still be making phone calls to the neighbors to make sure they are OK, she added.
“Even though they won’t be getting that daily safety check, we will still have someone contacting them by phone to check in on them,” she said. “It is super critical. Oftentimes, our Meals on Wheels volunteer drivers are the only person our clients see all day. Knowing someone is out there and cares for them means so much. They say social isolation can do more damage than smoking cigarettes, so knowing somebody in your community cares for you means a lot to these folks.”
Feed More is seeing an influx of applications with doctors’ orders of people who have compromised immune symptoms or have just been released from the hospital, and the agency is trying to process them as quickly as possible,” she said.
For more information on Meals on Wheels, visit www.feedmore.org/how-we-help/meals-on-wheels/.
Anybody who is interested in volunteering with Feed More can visit www.feedmore.org/volunteers.
All local Social Security offices have been closed to the public for in-person service since March 17. The office said the decision protects the population it serves – older Americans and people with underlying medical conditions—and its employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. Online services remain available at www.socialsecurity.gov, and local offices will also continue to provide critical services over the phone.
Free Clinic of Powhatan
The Free Clinic of Powhatan is reaching out to its most vulnerable patients and trying to help them with their basic needs, executive director Connie Moslow said. A great portion of the clinic’s patients have chronic conditions, including COPD and other lung conditions, so they are more at risk.
Currently, the clinic is not taking new applications and wants patients to call ahead before they come, Moslow said. The clinic is doing telemedicine as much as possible, but she admits it doesn’t have the proper tools for it. The doctor and nurse practitioner are calling to screen customers and see if they can be treated without leaving the house, she said.
“We are trying to keep as many people as we can out of the clinic and still treat them and treat them well and let them know we are there for them,” Moslow said.
All patients are being treated in one room within the clinic and are being kept apart to reduce risk of exposure. Moslow said she is also relying mainly on paid staff since most of the volunteers are 65 plus and thus more vulnerable.
Self-isolating
Self-isolating and keeping their spirits up when they do not have visitors will be a challenge for many seniors.
Anjeanette Lewis, administrator and owner of Essene Inc., said she began a quarantine at her facility on March 10 for her Powhatan-based residential living facility for seniors and people with special needs. No visitors are allowed to visit until further notice.
“I thought it was in the best interest of Essene and the residents that we just bunker down and go on quarantine. And it has worked out pretty good; we haven’t gone stir crazy yet,” she said last week.
Staff is closely monitoring the 28 residents and following the guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and the Virginia Department of Health.
Not being able to go out or receive visitors can be hard for them, but the families understand and appreciate the precaution, and the residents understand it is for their safety, Lewis said.
Dr. Gregory Beechaum, pastor of Little Zion Baptist Church, said he has communicated with many local seniors who say they are concerned but not fearful. The church halted services and activities in March but still wanted to keep members connected, he said.
“In some ways even though we are not able to come in contact with one another we have been closer because we started conference call prayer meetings and Bible studies. We are praying for the community,” he said.
He added that seniors have been grateful for simple phone calls and Facetime calls, especially those seniors who live alone. They don’t want seniors to become depressed or sick without anyone knowing there is an issue.
“We are living in a great time for something like this to happen. With all the technology we have, we are better prepared than if this had happened at another time, another season,” he said.
George Robinson, 87, of Powhatan said he canceled all of his involvements when word of COVID-19 becoming more of a threat began to hit home. He and his wife live near their son and his family, so they are close enough if they need help, but still private. Right now, he is trying to keep his distance, he said, and follow along with the state and federal updates.
“I feel like the administration is doing what they can do. Just be careful. Try to follow their guidelines. I really think the administration is doing a good job of advising people what to do. Just stay home,” he said.
Yvonne Porter, 80, of Powhatan said she began to listen to authorities about staying at home several weeks ago. She can’t drive, so the few times she goes out, it is with her daughter. However, lately even if she rides with her daughter, she stays in the vehicle. She added that she just signed up for Ride Assist Services since she can’t drive. She has her first ride scheduled in April for a dentist appointment and is hoping it won’t be canceled.
“I really am not fearful. I think it is just important that everybody pays attention to the local authorities and the medical experts and tries to follow what they say; that is what I am trying to do. I am not fearful of anything terrible happening, but you have to take responsibility for yourself and do what you think is right,” she said.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.
