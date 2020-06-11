Wherever you put him on the baseball field, Robbie Kurtz could make a big play to bolster his Blessed Sacrament Huguenot baseball team’s successes. A lockdown shortstop, reliable hitter and go-to pitcher in relief situations, Kurtz contributed to BSH achieving its first 10-win season since 2012.
The multisport student-athlete in 2019 batted .500 with 29 hits, 30 RBI, 19 runs scored, five doubles, three triples, 14 walks and nine stolen bases. He was named to First Team All-State on the 2019 Division III Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association’s All-State baseball team.
In the Knights’ 2020 season opener – a 6-1 win over Amelia Academy – Kurtz combined with fellow pitcher Carson Conner to pitch a two-hitter.
He was coming off of a memorable senior boys basketball season, in which he achieved his 1,000th career point on the same night that fellow senior and longtime teammate Raymond Avery achieved his 1,000th, and Kurtz helped the Knights put together their first winning season in boys basketball since 2015.
Unfortunately for Kurtz and his Knights baseball team, the spring season was cut short, as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic led to all Virginia schools closing and VISAA subsequently cancelling the rest of the spring sports seasons.
Kurtz talked about how and when he first got into baseball, his favorite memories, the life lessons that baseball taught him and how he reacted and has since responded since the cancellation of the baseball season due to COVID-19.
Powhatan Today: How did you first get into the sport and how long have you been playing?
Robbie Kurtz: I first got into baseball during elementary school, when I was looking for something different to play other than soccer. I have been playing baseball for about 10 years.
PT: What made you fall in love with the game?
Kurtz: I think the uniqueness of baseball and the challenge it posed made me fall in love with the game.
PT: What do you feel you brought to the field and to the team that helped you contribute?
Kurtz: I felt like I brought a good positive attitude and energy to the team as well as leadership and accountability that was needed.
PT: What was it like playing with your team in that sport? What were your teammates and coaches like?
Kurtz: Baseball was always something that I enjoyed because of my teammates and coaches. I was always able to have a good time with both of them and they really pushed me into being the best I could.
PT: What are your favorite memories from games, practices and/or hanging out with your teammates?
Kurtz: My favorite memories would have to be beating Collegiate my freshman year, and team lunches at Osaka after Saturday practices.
PT: Are there life lessons or takeaways that go beyond the field that the game helped you to see or realize?
Kurtz: Baseball has taught me many life lessons through the years such as leadership, accountability, and humility. Most of all, though, it has taught me how to deal with failure, because in baseball, failure happens more than success, and you have to learn how to put failure behind you, learn from it and move on.
PT: How tough was it for you to find out there would be no spring sport season due to the coronavirus pandemic?
Kurtz: Baseball season being cancelled due to coronavirus hit me pretty hard because it was so unexpected. I didn’t expect it to end like this and it was sad knowing that I would never get to play BSH baseball again.
PT: How are you staying in shape, and has losing the spring season given you extra motivation towards your goals?
Kurtz: I have been staying in shape by working out and doing what I can during this quarantine to prepare me for my future. It has given me extra motivation to embrace and appreciate everything because you never know when it’s going to end.
PT: Is there anything else that you would like to add?
Kurtz: I would definitely like to play college athletics and losing this spring season has motivated me to pursue that more because I don’t want my sports career to end like this.
