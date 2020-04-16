Editor’s Note: This is part 1 in a series that focuses on local assistant coaches and how they contribute to their teams. Today’s story features coaches on the Blessed Sacrament Huguenot baseball staff. Part 2 will focus on assistant coaches for basketball, soccer and football at BSH and will run in an upcoming print edition of the Powhatan Today.
Butch Conner started playing baseball when he was 8 years old and competed all the way through high school.
He also played for a year at VCU before a shoulder injury ended his career. He started coaching about 10 years ago when his son Carson was 6, and he’s gotten to coach him throughout his playing career from youth to high school. Butch has also coached in the Powhatan Little League and last summer was an assistant coach for the Powhatan Majors team that played in the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series.
He showed up to a BSH practice one day, and head baseball coach and athletic director James Poore, who knew Butch’s background with baseball, was trying to convert a young player into a catcher.
“I volunteered to help one day, and after practice was over, I told him, I said: “Look, I can come help you. I can’t get here until about 4 o’ clock every day, but anytime you need me, you just let me know,” Conner said, “and he said, ‘So I’ll see you tomorrow.’”
That’s how it went until, one day, Poore handed him a hat and a jersey, and Conner became an assistant coach. He’s been with the team for three years.
“But I love it,” he said. “It’s one of the things in my day I look forward to every day.”
That’s been a common thread for the assistant baseball coaches who have recently contributed to the program.
“We took it very serious and, we loved the kids, at least I did actually more than I loved the game,” said Jim Fiscus, who coached alongside Poore and assistant coach Bill Bozard for 13 years. “It’s just working with those young people, teaching them baseball plus a lot of other things, like never having a defeatist attitude even though you lose – and respect your opponent, congratulate him when he beats you.
“I think people coach for several reasons, and the only reason I coach is to be with the boys; it doesn’t matter if it’s basketball, baseball or football. It just happened to be baseball, and there was a need there.”
For Bozard, who’s been coaching alongside Poore since 2005, it’s wonderful to be part of the team.
“Every season, it’s so good to see the old friends, making new friends, lots of wonderful people I’ve met in Powhatan. That’s been my big reward, and there’s never been a season when I don’t make new friendships,” said Bozard, “and of course dealing with the players is just priceless. … They’re fun to be around. The youth is contagious.”
Baseball has been a longtime love for Bozard, as well as for Fiscus, who played for Ashland University in the 1950s, back when it was still named Ashland College. Fiscus first got into coaching in his senior year of college when he and a friend of his coached a couple of Little League teams in Ohio.
From there, Fiscus was always coaching a team, whether it was working with players in the 13/14 year olds league or playing and coaching seniors for about 12 years.
He first started helping Poore when he was 72 years old. Four of Fiscus’ grandchildren – two boys and one girls – went to BSH, so he was at a lot of the ballgames then, plus Poore knew he was playing senior ball. When Fiscus stopped playing, Poore asked him to help out. Fiscus did so for the next 13 years.
“My highlight of my recent years was coaching those high school kids,” Fiscus said. “They always loved the game.”
Gary Brock, whose storied career saw him coach BSH predecessor Huguenot Academy’s football team from 1977 to 1995, as well as the baseball team from 1981 to 1996, and whose No. 26 is the only jersey number that BSH baseball has retired, has added a wealth of knowledge and experience to the baseball’s coaching staff as an assistant. He’s in charge of the infielders and preparing them for ballgames. During games, he manages the scorebook while Conner helps Poore on the base paths, and before and after practices, Brock also helps with dragging and lining the fields.
Before practice, he would go out and drag the fields and make sure they were manicured and nice and smooth. And then, after practice, he’d stay out there for about an hour more, dragging the fields again to get all the cleat marks out in case it rains, and making sure the tarps are all set.
The coaches in addition to Brock have assigned roles – Bozard works with the pitchers, Fiscus coached the catchers and infielders and Conner’s role is that of the hitting coach – but ultimately, everyone does a little bit of everything and helps in a variety of ways, from working with the outfielders to helping the hitters during batting practice.
“Anything that Coach needs to have done – game day and practice day – whatever it takes, I’m out here at his discretion and I support him,” Bozard said, “and that’s an easy thing to do when you’re working with a guy like James Poore, who I think is just an incredibly good baseball coach.”
“As far as the work ethic of coaches and them doing different things, you couldn’t ask for more. Everybody jumps in. Once everybody gets there because of work and things like that . . . everybody’s jumping in,” Brock said. “As far as raking the fields, I know after ballgames, the players do it but also the coaches jump in and grab rakes, and everybody seems to work together pretty well.”
Conner’s typical day starts with him working an eight-hour job and then rushing to baseball practice afterwards, which according to Bozard usually runs two-and-a-half hours a day in the preseason. Conner will usually get there just shortly after they start, so he’ll pick up wherever they’re at during the practice session.
He and Coach Poore have a relationship where Poore knows he’ll get there as soon as he can, and then they usually save hitting practice until around the second half so that Conner can be there to help the kids. A typical practice day would start out with some fundamentals, scenarios and game situations, and then Conner would move into the hitting instruction.
As far as game days go, Conner will typically have to leave work a little early to try and make it to the games in time for the start.
He and Poore talk briefly throughout the week about game plans for batting orders, pitching assignments and pitching rotations, and then once Conner gets to the ballpark on game day, he is the first base coach and helps Poore in any way he can.
“I enjoy it. The game meant so much to me when I was playing and it’s just a way for me to give back,” Conner said. “I think I have a really good relationship with the young men that I’ve coached and I hope I’ve left a lasting impression with them, and I treat them like they’re my own kids.”
Bozard spoke to working to make sure that the younger players don’t get left behind, and that they understand what’s going on.
“If there’s something I can see they’re confused about, see if I can’t help them a little bit. Nothing magic about it – it’s just patience and working with people and building relationships,” Bozard said. “Of course the game of baseball itself, it’s got so many things that it teaches, from patience, which is one of my favorites, to teamwork. It’s just a great thing, it really is.”
For Bozard, who played in the Huguenot Little League when it first started and pitched for Midlothian High School and James Madison University, his favorite time is when he gets to go work with the pitchers.
“And that’s really fun, because each one is different,” he said. “Each one has special things about him.”
Fiscus got to concentrate on making the catcher love the game and on teaching him that a catcher wasn’t a catcher, but he was more or less a goaltender, and that he had to protect the plate.
“When they get into high school, you don’t have a lot of time to teach them too many fundamentals. I was trying to teach them about the game, love the game, win or lose, no defeatist attitude, things like that,” Fiscus said. “I gave them a few tips on how to do this and how to hold that and hold runners on and things. . . . I loved the game and played hard, and that’s what I try to teach the boys.”
Brock, who is also the head football coach at BSH, said that baseball is different from some of the other sports in the sense that it’s so cerebral.
“People don’t realize it’s just a completely different game. Football, basketball, even soccer, you can take a good athlete and you can take them and train them and work with them and teach them the various aspects and they’ll be good players in those respective sports. But when you get to baseball, if you haven’t started playing baseball at a very, very young age, like a Little League age, you’re really behind the eight-ball because your skills, your (mindset) and so forth just haven’t been established,” Brock said. “It’s a challenge right there, it really is. We’ve got some kids that haven’t played that much at a younger age and so what you’re doing is you’re actually teaching them a lot of the fundamentals that perhaps they should have learned back when they were 8, 9, 10, 11 years old.
“The mindset, the thought processes going into baseball and so forth are constant where you are thinking: Okay, what am I going to do if the ball is hit to me? There are runners at this particular spot, what am I going to do as far as if I’m a hitter? Am I going to go with the outside pitch? Am I going to try to pull it? What am I going to try to do?” Brock said. “And so there are just so many little variables right in there that really have to click in at a moment’s notice, and these are the things that . . . you’re going over and over and over and over, just working on just fundamentals, trying to get some of these younger kids to be able to come up to speed on what some of the others that have played more already know.”
But Brock said they’ve had no problems at all when it comes to the players being coachable.
“The kids over the years have been very receptive,” he said.
“We’ve got some great kids, not just great ball players but great young men, and that is just something that I’ve seen all 15 years,” Bozard said. “There’s never been a year where we didn’t have a good group of kids.”
Conner has gotten to develop many relationships with the players they’ve coached over the years. He tries to keep in contact with those players, and he strives to make the experience not only about baseball, but also a learning and growth experience for the young men who come through the program.
“You take one individual on a team that takes your advice and he puts in the work and gets better and you see that growth throughout the year, that’s all the reward anybody can ask for, just to see the team just get better every day,” he said.
From knowing the kids, you might see what to some people may look like a routine play, but on that day, that kid may be substituting in for somebody, and that play he made may have been a good play – a great play – for him, Bozard said.
“We know all the nuances of what our players can and can’t do,” he said. “Seeing them come together, play as a team, it’s an incredible feeling to feel part of that.”
From the successes the team has enjoyed, Conner gives a lot to the players and the hard work that they put in. From a coaching standpoint, he’s passing along years of knowledge, sharing his own experiences, backing up what the head coaches are telling the players and just striving to help their student-athletes see the whole picture.
“It’s a team game,” Conner said. “No one person’s going to win or lose a baseball game.”
And the coaching staff has striven to work as a team and split up the duties to relieve pressure off of Poore, who in addition to his A.D. duties also oversees administrative elements and aspects like scheduling and uniforms.
“There’s so many tasks you’d never think of that are involved that he’s involved in,” Bozard said. “If I can assist him in any way, that’s what I’ll do.”
“I think the assistant coach role…you’re very, very active. I think you get very, very close to a number of the kids. The head coach, you have to make sure, and a small school’s a little bit easier, but head coach . . . it’s tougher to get close to all of your kids right there and know all of them very, very well because, one thing, you’ve just got to spread yourself a little bit thinner,” Brock said. “But the assistant coach, he’s just like a head coach. You have to treat everything that he’s doing in the same vein. You’ve got to be ready to adjust just like a head coach does and do different things, whatever will prove to be successful for those kids at that particular moment.”
Brock has also been able to find balance through assisting the baseball team and helming the football team by having good people help him on the football side. His defensive coordinator Patrick Winterrowd – who is also the head soccer coach – runs the weight room for football during the offseason. Winterrowd also keeps in touch with all of the players according to Brock.
“He’s busy constantly, because he’s on the phone with the kids and if we need to get something done, he’s basically my liaison. If I’m not there, he takes care of everything,” Brock said. “He’s always there and the kids respect him.”
They also have football players who compete on the baseball team.
“When it comes to that, you get to know them a lot better,” Brock said. “There’s a mutual respect and they understand what I’m looking for and what our goals are in football and they basically just transfer them over to baseball.”
The rapport shines across the coaches on the team.
“As far as coaching goes, all the people I’ve ever coached with have been great,” Conner said. “We’re all out there for the same reason.”
For Fiscus, riding to and from the games with the other coaches was a lot of fun.
“It’s great to make a friend like that, and Coach Bozard and I are really close, because we always rode together for 12, 13 years to and from the game in a car or the bus, and the same with Coach Poore. I’m friends with his family, I know his kids, we go out to dinner,” Fiscus said, describing how wonderful it’s been to share both the bad times and the good with quality people like Poore and Bozard.
Brock had been looking forward to working with Poore, whom he had coached when Poore played for Huguenot Academy.
“He’s everything you’d want in a ball player. He just looks so forward to each ball game and gives you everything he’s got and he does that as a coach, so I enjoy being able to sit back and see where he’s going with each thing,” Brock said of Poore. “He’s extremely adaptable to everything going on and you have to be to be successful in that, and I think he’s proven that over and over and over.
“It’s just been a thrill. We have a lot of fun, particularly when we go away and we get a chance to talk all the way down and all the way back and joke around and just basically have a good time.”
Bozard described Poore as “a perfect balance of what you want to see in coaching.”
“I like the way that his relationships with the players is just a perfect balance,” Bozard said. “You’ve got to be the coach, got to be the disciplinarian, but the kids have to enjoy the game at the same time, and he had to balance all the things.”
“In the 13 years that I was with him, I’ve never heard him swear once,” Fiscus said of Poore with a chuckle. “He always kept his cool.”
The coaches strive to set the example and become role models for the players to look up to.
“The biggest thrill I get is going to Food Lion and having a couple walk up to me with a baby or a kid home from college and have them say, ‘Well hi Coach Fiscus!’” Fiscus said. “That is a thrill for me, just if somebody remembers me the way I remember my coaches.”
“I hope that there are a lot of kids, and I expect there will be, who may not have been our best players and may have been, but they end up knowing the game and they end up volunteering to coach at some point and help kids,” Bozard said, “and keep this game moving forward because the benefits are just too good.”
Together, the coaches were looking forward to the 2020 baseball season, but it was cut extremely short, as the Knights only got to play two games before the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of the remainder of the season.
“I hate it for the seniors. We’ve got some really good players that are seniors and I hate it for those guys. The younger guys – and we tell them this even in our normal season – you’ve got to put the work in in the offseason if you want to be a baseball player and be good. You can’t just do it all in three months during a high school baseball season,” Conner said. “My message to them would be: when you can get outside and you can throw and you can hit, get out there and put in some work.
“There’s always next year,” Conner said, “and hopefully we’ll come out with a team full of guys ready to play.”
