Editor’s Note: This is part 2 in a series that focuses on local assistant coaches and how they contribute to their teams. Today’s story features assistant coaches for basketball, softball and football at Blessed Sacrament Huguenot.
The love of sports has been with them throughout their lives.
Alyssa Winters grew up playing fast-pitch travel ball around Akron, Ohio and attended the NCAA Division II school of Salem International University in West Virginia, where she played softball and volleyball.
Griffin Flinn played JV basketball up to his 10th grade year as well as varsity baseball from his sophomore year on, and he kept up with all sports in general.
Sports have always been a big part of Patrick Winterrowd’s family, and he grew up a football fan, rooting for the Dallas Cowboys and also for the University of Oklahoma, where he’s an alumnus.
He played football all the way until his 12th grade year when he had to quit due to health reasons, but he enjoyed a successful college club career in rugby, getting to travel to tournaments across the country and even holding the role of club president.
---
Winterrowd had to stop playing sports when he was in graduate school – he didn’t have time anymore – but he picked it back up when he first started at Blessed Sacrament Huguenot. He reached out to Chuck Robinson, who was then the head football coach at BSH, and asked him if he needed help coaching.
“I had always been interested in getting into the coaching field, and we had a meeting and talked about it and I liked what I heard from him,” Winterrowd said. “I went out, did my first season as an assistant football coach at BSH, learned all kinds of stuff from all the coaches I’ve worked with.”
He’s been with the football program ever since.
---
Flinn’s dad, who is a football coach, has been coaching for 20-plus years.
“I think just growing up around it that way, it’s just something that kind of got in my blood,” he said.
Flinn got into coaching himself through one of his colleagues, Chris Hamner, who helms the BSH varsity boys basketball team. Three years ago, Hamner reached out to Flinn to see if he’d be interested in helping him out as an assistant coach. Flinn agreed to do it.
“I’m glad I did,” he said. “It’s been a good experience over these past three years, had a lot of fun.”
---
Winters had always wanted to coach, but with her work schedule, it wasn’t possible until the past couple of years. She started volunteering and coaching with the Powhatan Youth Athletics Association’s Fastpitch Softball league, and then she was asked to consider becoming the league’s commissioner.
She now manages the league.
Around the same time, Michael Hedrick, the head BSH softball coach, approached her one Sunday at the church they both attend and asked her to come help him coach at the school.
In the softball team’s first year back since 2016, Winters spent the 2019 season coaching and assisting Hedrick.
On the same page
As an assistant coach, Winters believes the roles that she plays are to mirror the expectations of the head coach, make sure that they’re both on the same page with what the goals are for the program and what they expect from the girls and ensure that they have a practice plan each day.
She and Hedrick will text each other the day before practice, splitting up duties or drills they’re going to run, as well as who’s responsible for certain aspects of practice that day.
Winters, who was a catcher, spends a lot time working on the pitching and catching side of things, while Hedrick, she said, is very good on the hitting and fielding side.
Winters, who herself is the head coach of the BSH JV volleyball team, noted how there’s a lot of work that goes into the assistant coaching role.
“It’s a lot of preparation before practice. I’m a big believer that you have to have a practice plan, and not just the day before. On Sunday, you have to look at your week and the different drills that you want to do and the different things that your girls need to work on,” Winters said. “You have to map out a plan for that week to make that happen, because as an assistant coach and as a head coach, it’s your goal . . . to help prepare your girls for games, and if you don’t show up to practice with a plan and you don’t have a list of those things that you need to cover before the season starts, then you’re letting them down as a coach, so I take that very seriously in having a plan.”
Smooth operation
During basketball practices, Flinn helps to organize all of the drills and works to ensure that everything runs smoothly. He’ll also set up the clock, make sure they’ve got the ball rack out, help the players during pre-practice shootarounds and even play in a scout team role if needed.
During the game, Flinn keeps track of the players who are in foul trouble, as well as the rotation that they keep from game-to-game.
“In the heat of the game, obviously Coach Hamner is tied up with a million different things, so I’m just there to kind of make sure we’re staying on track as far as rotations and fouls,” Flinn said. “It’s just helping to coordinate everything, making sure we’ve got everything we need at the gym if it’s an away game and just coming prepared.”
Flinn spoke to the importance of staying and keeping everyone loose, as well as having fun day-in and day-out in practice while also focusing on getting better each day.
“I think that just kind of rubs off on the players and how they play in the game,” Flinn said, “and just putting everyone in the best situation that we can to succeed.”
Flinn does have a little bit of a drive when it comes to traveling to practice after work every day, but it’s something he enjoys doing.
“It’s been a lot of fun these past three years,” he said. “I’m just thrilled to be a part of it.”
A wide range of roles
Winterrowd, who also helms the varsity soccer team, started out as the Knights football program’s wide receivers/defensive backs coach his first two years, then took over as head coach of the JV team. BSH didn’t have a JV unit this past year, but Winterrowd held the role of the varsity team’s defensive coordinator under current head coach Gary Brock.
Before and during game days, Winterrowd and Brock would have setup tasks to complete for each game, including painting the fields.
“That could take about five to six hours between the two of us, because you have to measure the field at the beginning of the year and you have to keep repainting it as the grass grows and gets cut down and the paint fades,” Winterrowd said. “That takes a lot of time and effort throughout the course of the season.”
They’re also in charge of the football field markers, as well as the covers for the goalpost, and they have to account for all kinds of small details like painting a box on the sideline to keep the players from getting too close to the field or in the way of the referees.
They also have to get all of the equipment – helmets, chin straps, belt buckles, cleats, socks, shoulder pads and straps – sorted and counted before the year even starts and keep it certified.
On Friday nights after games, Winterrowd helps Brock close down for the evening through cleaning up the field, putting away equipment, picking up trash on the sideline, pulling down the American flag, checking that all of the video equipment is in order, finding the cameras, making sure they have their electrical cords and the memory cards, getting everything loaded up and shutting off the lights.
Winterrowd would take the film and upload it to the video service HUDL, leave the camera on all night so that the film could upload and break down each part of the film into separate plays.
He, Brock and the coaching staff would meet during the weekend to break down the film, watch it three or four times back-to-back and count stats. After that, they'd make a plan for practice each week and break it down into team units.
“It’s definitely a grind and when you’re towards the end of the season, you can really start to feel it weighing on you,” Winterrowd said. “But the grind doesn’t just go on during the season. We were watching film for weeks and weeks before the season even started, before even starting practices.”
Winterrowd said it’s like being the director of a play while also being in the stage crew at the same time.
“But the payoff is pretty big. I definitely am more competitive and get more of a rush from winning now than I ever did when I was playing, strange enough to say,” Winterrowd said. “Really seeing your team pull together and pull off a victory is really, really something. It makes all the effort worth it.
“The kids are why you do it."
Hard-working players, committed coaches
Winters praised the softball program at BSH.
“The kids are super respectful and the parents have been amazing as well,” Winters said. “The past two seasons we have been very fortunate that the girls have come out and worked hard. ... They’re awesome young ladies and the parents are great role models and Blessed Sacrament’s just a really great place to be.”
And working with coach Hedrick – whom she knows from Passion Community Church where he’s very involved in the ministry and leadership – has been an amazing experience to Winters.
“He’s a great role model for the girls as well. He expects a lot from them . . . he and I are definitely on the same page with that,” Winters said. “He’s an amazing guy and we’re both super committed to the program. I think that’s really what has made Coach Hedrick and I successful at Blessed Sacrament, is finally these girls feel like someone is committed to them and someone’s dedicated to not just coming in and coaching for a season, but . . . we’re committed to being a part of Blessed Sacrament for a long time and really building up a program that hasn’t been there for the girls before.”
Winters’ commitment to BSH also goes beyond her coaching roles.
“I try to stay very visible at Blessed Sacrament. I attend morning convocation at times just to be not just someone who steps on the softball field or volleyball court, but just to show them that I truly want to be a part of Blessed Sacrament,” Winters said. “I attend basketball games for the boys and the girls and just really keep myself visible so that they know that, ‘Hey, I’m committed to this, I expect you to be just as committed to coming to practice and working hard as well.’”
Getting to be a part of the progression
For Flinn, coaching has been extremely rewarding, especially when he considers how far the team has come in his first season three years ago.
With the help of on-court leadership from Class of 2020 players Raymond Avery and Robbie Kurtz, the Knights progressed from a 4-17 season in 2017-18 to a 9-17 year in 2018-19, and then to a 12-10 campaign in 2019-20 for the Knights’ first winning season since 2015.
“It’s just kind of a night-and-day difference, and watching players that were maybe freshmen or [sophomores] at the time come through the program and grow as players and young men, it’s just really cool to see as a coach,” Flinn said. “High school kids just maturing from the point they come in the program to when they leave, just watching guys grow up and develop as players and young men, just get better each and every day, coming in ready to work, and then just having a hand in that . . . it’s just a rewarding feeling.”
For Winters, it gives her chills to see how much Blessed Sacrament Huguenot’s softball players and program have grown since returning to the field in 2019.
“We had 10 girls last year, and this year to have 17 girls total come out, we were both super proud to be able to say that we’re creating an interest in softball and giving young girls at Blessed Sacrament an opportunity to again learn these life lessons that sports can teach them,” Winters said. “It’s disappointing that we didn’t get to hit the field much this season, but we were so ready. We had spent a lot of time over the winter with pitchers and catchers and had really worked hard in January and February to prepare for games.
“It’s unfortunate because we were ready to win some games and truly compete this year,” she said, adding that, to be able to say that, especially knowing that it was only their second year in the program, showcases the players’ strong work ethic and dedication to getting better and developing themselves.
“I feel very blessed to be a part of it,” she said.
Teaching discipline
Winterrowd and Brock try to hold the players accountable and teach them the kinds of life lessons that football values, from physical toughness to making a commitment to both yourself and your teammates to doing anything to help your team, even if it means not playing your favorite position or not getting to play as much as you’d like.
“Sometimes the kid who just hustles and gives it his all every practice and game will end up being better than the kid with all the talent in the world, and I think that’s really important for the kids to see,” Winterrowd said. “I think that the things that they learn from football are basically that: not everything goes your way all the time. You put in 30 hours of work, play a game, lose it, you have to come back and do it the next week. You can’t quit, you can’t complain, you can’t try to write it off as someone else’s fault.
"You have to accept that and own it and try to do better," he said, "and I think that’s really, really important for the kids to see growing up today.”
Winterrowd and Brock also place heavy emphasis on grades and discipline.
“During the season, if you mess up, you have to hit the hill. I think we’re pretty egalitarian about that, too,” Winterrowd said. “The stars on the team, the best players run just as much as the players who are just making it."
Winters is a big believer that sports is an opportunity to teach athletes discipline, both on and off the field.
“It’s a way to help prepare them for life,” she said. “They get a taste of losing, they get a taste of winning, how to face adversity. I’m a big believer that sports also teaches work ethic to young kids, which is essential to prepare them for life and set them up for success. . . . I spend a lot of time off the field just talking to my girls about how to be a good teammate and how to work together. It’s a team environment regardless of whether you’re a starter or you’re a pinch hitter or you’re trying to earn a spot on the field.”
Aided by a wealth of knowledge
With Hamner, Flinn gets to learn from someone well-versed in the game of basketball.
“He’s got a ton of experience, much more than I have. … He’s just taught me so much about the game that I didn’t know before, even though I probably thought I knew a lot more than I ended up knowing,” Flinn said. “His wealth of knowledge has just been really beneficial to me, and just the way he runs his program, it’s just a testament to who he is as a coach.
“I’ve just been really excited to be a part of it.”
Winterrowd has gotten to work with three different head coaches at BSH – Robinson, Brock and Shawn Pickett – and he spoke highly of all three.
“I’ve been really fortunate to have good head coaches at Blessed Sacrament,” he said. “They always treated their assistants right, always been willing to teach me new things, help me when I need help.”
And Brock – whose history with BSH and its predecessors stretches all the way back to 1977 when he began coaching football at Huguenot Academy – is an encyclopedia of football knowledge, Winterrowd said.
“You can ask him anything about the State of Virginia, about any high school in the state and he knows someone who’s worked there, or he’s worked there himself, so you can ask him for just about anything. He’s been really good about teaching me all that.”
He also described Brock as someone whom the community rallies behind and respects.
“He’s also just a really personable guy. He’s a really easygoing guy to work with,” Winterrowd said. “The kids love him. He’s got all these old-fashioned sayings that he will break out and the kids will basically get those made into T-shirts and stuff. It’s pretty funny. But he’s just a charismatic guy, and the kids love him. They look up to him a lot.”
