CHARLOTTESVILLE – One day after Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ordered that all Virginia schools remain closed through the rest of the academic year, the Virginia High School League held a conference call Tuesday morning with its VHSL Crisis Management team to discuss all options relating to spring sports and academic activities after the current academic year ends. The VHSL Crisis Management team unanimously recommended to delay any final action until May.

“While we recognize the importance sports has on our students and communities, the COVID-19 threat is real and people need to follow all the regulations and recommendations from the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention], Virginia Department of Health and the Governor. We must make that our number one priority,” said VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun. “The Crisis Management team overwhelmingly felt a decision on an extension to the spring sports season should be put on hold until May. Any options for the spring sports season will require that COVID-19 is no longer a threat and poses no health risks to our student-athletes or the public.

“This is extremely serious and a lot has to happen before May for us to extend the season," Haun said. "In every situation, every decision we make has been, and will be, made in the best interest of our student-athletes and public safety.”

In addition to discussing COVID-19, the Crisis Management team discussed other obstacles that would have to be resolved before implementing any options for the spring sports season for any athletes.

If there is an option that allows games to be played during the summer, there will be no 2020 VHSL champions recognized for spring sports.

The VHSL has provided a list of Frequently Asked Questions, which can be seen in the following link to the full release: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1DQ_BxX-gx8p-EwAXko59HLIgyUr2AJwQ/view

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email