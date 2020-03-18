CHARLOTTESVILLE – The 2020 Virginia High School Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, scheduled for Sunday, April 26, has been postponed to Wednesday, Oct. 14 at the DoubleTree Hotel in Charlottesville. Fourteen athletes, coaches, and contributors make up the Class of 2020.
The Class of 2020 includes: three coaches (Gregg Conner – Powhatan, Darnell Dozier – Princess Anne and Jim Larkin – Chancellor); eight athletes (Frank Beamer – Hillsville, Barney Cobb – John Marshall, Wheeler Hughes – Dunbar, Leroy Keyes – G. W. Carver, Cora Jackson-Robinson – Essex, Jeff King – Pulaski County, Tara Sheets – Gate City and Jasmine Thomas – Oakton); and three contributors (Charlie Cloe – Central Virginia Football Officials, Tom Dolan – Jamestown High School/VHSL and Valerie Kibler – Harrisonburg).
Tickets can be purchased online at https://gofan.co/app/VHSL.
Athletes are eligible for consideration 10 years after completion of their high school careers and are judged primarily for their achievements in interscholastic sports.
Coaches are eligible after 15 years of experience or upon retirement and are judged on the merits of their achievements at the high school level.
Contributors are professionals who have rendered significant services in some other capacity such as administration, academic activities, officiating, media or sports medicine.
Members of the Class of 2020 will bring total membership to 309.
