It’s time to flex my nerd muscles again.
I have talked in the past about many of the reasons I am a nerd and the fact that I own all of them. One of my favorites is my love of the idiosyncrasies of the English language and how absolutely discombobulating it can be at times.
Last week, I was minding my own business scrolling Facebook when I came across a great post about “some of the best words literally ever.” I didn’t want to be persnickety by questioning the poppycock that would invoke such over-exaggerated phrasing and risk causing a kerfuffle. I will instead embrace the spirit of joy inspired by the nincompoop who wrote it and get up to some literary shenanigans that will leave some people gobsmacked with my flibbertigibbet ways. I won’t lollygag around – let’s dive right in.
I am a bit flummoxed as to why silly things like this bring me so much happiness. I will say that when I was a young whippersnapper, I loved reading those thingamajigs with all the words above all else. (I probably mention this fact every time I write a column about Powhatan County Public Library’s awesome summer reading program, and, if I am being honest, it will likely come up again.) My mom says as soon as I started to read – probably around kindergarten age – it was my preferred way to spend my time.
I shared a room with my two older sisters, so I was used to noise. But if all of that sister brouhaha got to be too much, I would escape to a hallway to read with the gerbils we owned (this is something I actually heard from my mom and do not remember) or head to the couch in the living room if the doohickey wasn’t on too loud.
It helped that I had a number of people in my immediate family who loved reading those whatchamacallits as much as I did. Mom read us stories and Bible stories every night, and my maternal grandmother was a voracious reader. Mom said I would come home from the school library with plenty of whatnots to devour, and she kept a steady supply at home as well as visiting the public library, so there was never a lack of choice.
But if we are talking about language and how it makes us feel, I wouldn’t just talk about thingamajigs. My family could be colorful at times, so that meant I grew up with a variety of influences on my language skills. Either because of impatience or genuine forgetfulness (or maybe replacing a lifetime of cuss words after he became a Christian), my grandfather would constantly point at things and tell you to bring him the whatsit. And if you did not know immediately which object he was referencing, he would become flabbergasted and look at you like you were a dingleberry.
Then there was the simple pleasure of growing up in Texas and all the color that brings to your vocabulary. If you broke something, Mom wasn’t livid, she was madder than a wet hen and likely to have a conniption fit.
Added to that, my maternal grandmother grew up in Missouri near the Ozarks, and the colloquialisms she introduced to the family were their own brand of special. I honestly couldn’t think of any that I felt were suitable to share here, but, just know, they were absurd and usually mildly inappropriate.
If you have made it this far and enjoyed the gobbledygook that peppered the above, thank you for your forbearance. I don’t want people to feel bamboozled if a cattywampus word they are particular to wasn’t used in this column, which is really just a load of codswallop. But if you have enjoyed this malarkey today, think about working a few of these words into your vocabulary in the coming days and see if you don’t bring a smile to someone’s face, too.
Just a warning: it won’t be easy. Why just to use all of the words in that Facebook post, I found myself coming up with an absurd scenario involving a hypothetical German grandmother who liked to keep us on tenterhooks waiting for the pumpernickel baking in the oven while she canoodled on the couch with her beau.
Now if you will excuse me, I think it’s time for me to skedaddle.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.
