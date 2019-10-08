RUTHER GLEN - After recording their season-best nine-hole marks in the Region 4B South sub-regional in Petersburg, Powhatan junior Connor Voorhees and Powhatan sophomore Brandon Washburn took their talents to Mattaponi Springs Golf Club (18 holes, par 72), where they competed in the Region 4B main tournament against standout golfers from schools including Hanover, Louisa, Patrick Henry, Eastern View, Monacan and Orange on Monday, Oct. 7.
Washburn battled in a playoff for the final individual entry into the state tournament after shooting an 84, but he fell just short of qualifying for states with a loss in the playoff.
"Though I'm disappointed he didn't advance, I'm very happy that he got that experience as a sophomore," Powhatan head golf coach Chris Leech said, noting how that experience is "going to help immensely down the road."
Voorhees wasn't far behind, shooting an 87.
"Getting to the region shows both Connor and Brandon what they are capable of," Leech said, "and also provides some inspiration for the rest of the team to improve their games so we can try to make it as a team."
Monacan won the Region 4B team championship by 30 strokes over runner-up Patrick Henry, 299-329.
Hanover's Andrew Wilkinson medaled on a standout 6-under-par score of 66. Runner-up Quint Dingledine, from Monacan, was the runner-up with a 2-under-par total of 70. Third-place individual golfer, Zane Moore from Louisa, made even-par. Patrick Henry's top golfer was Jessica Rathbone, who tied Monacan's Luke Neale for the tournament's fourth-best individual score on a 1-over-par mark of 73.
