“The United States and the freedom for which it stands, the freedom for which they died, must endure and prosper. Their lives remind us that freedom is not bought cheaply. It has a cost; it imposes a burden. And just as they whom we commemorate were willing to sacrifice, so too must we — in a less final, less heroic way – be willing to give of ourselves,” President Ronald Reagan, speaking at a Memorial Day ceremony on May 31, 1982, at Arlington National Cemetery.
In the speech former President Ronald Reagan gave at Arlington Cemetery in May 1982, when I was less than 1 year old, he talked about the longevity of President Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address while remarking that few speeches have had such an important role in our national heritage. This isn’t because of the “inadequacy of the speakers, but because of the inadequacy of words.”
As someone who spends every week searching for just the right words to tell the stories of Powhatan County and sometimes struggling to do so, I completely understand this sentiment. Sometimes moments, emotions, or actions are so momentous that it is difficult to encapsulate them in a few hundred words and still do them justice. Sometimes the phrase “words fail me” isn’t a cliché but an indication that some things are too big to stuff into a nutshell.
It doesn’t mean we can’t try. Every Memorial Day, I usually attend two or more local ceremonies held in Powhatan County to honor its fallen. Afterwards, I try to describe what I saw and maybe include a little of its impact on me, but, in the grand scheme of things, these moments are so much bigger than it is possible to capture.
This Memorial Day is going to be quite different from ones we usually experience. Normally, I would urge people to find a local event to attend to remember the fallen. But with social distancing restrictions the way they are, even if events are being held – American Legion Post 201 has confirmed it will not hold an event – I couldn’t in good conscience encourage people to gather in large groups and risk their health and safety. This is especially true since I know, having attended these local events, that they are mostly attended by older people, who are among the most vulnerable population right now.
But that doesn’t mean we can’t still observe Memorial Day in a meaningful way. Here are a few of the ways I have seen or heard about:
* Look through Powhatan Today’s Memorial Day section. The photos in this section that we publish every year are men and women who have served this nation in the armed forces. Since we don’t have a designated Veterans Day section, there are some photos of people who are still living that we also wanted to honor, but, for the most part, they are pictures of those no longer with us. We remember you!
* Recognizing that many Memorial Day events have been canceled, the American Legion has asked people to participate in a Virtual Memorial Day. If you go to www.legion.org and click on the picture on the main page that says Virtual Memorial Day, it will give you instructions so they can recognize the fallen on social media. It gives you instructions on how to submit the information, but you will need the service member’s name, along with the submitter’s relationship to the service member; year entering and year leaving the military; branch of service; American Legion membership, if not KIA, and a photo of the service member, either in uniform or civilian clothes.
* The American Legion also provided a list of eight military and veterans museums that have incorporated virtual components and rotating exhibits to complement their physical locations. Check out the list at https://www.legion.org/honor/248687/military-museums-cant-miss-virtual-options. If you see something you like, maybe you can visit one or more of those museums once the COVID-19 pandemic is over.
* Use some of the extra time you have to read a military-themed book. There are a wealth of fiction and nonfiction tomes that have captured the experiences of military across the generations in masterful ways. You can consider classic fiction such as “The Red Badge of Courage” by Stephen Crane or “A Farewell to Arms” by Ernest Hemingway. Then there are nonfiction accounts such as “Unbroken” by Lauren Hillenbrand or “Thank You for Your Service” by David Finkel. If you don’t own it, reach out to see if the Powhatan County Public Library has access to a virtual copy through its service. If they don’t, it is possible to make requests. Contact 804-598-5670 or email library@powhatanlibrary.net.
* Create patriotic chalk art with your children. In looking at social media posts over the last several weeks, I have noticed posts about some awesome examples of chalk art done by local children. Have them draw patriotic images or messages on the driveway and post online to share in honor of the fallen.
* Observe a moment of silence as an individual or a family at 3 p.m. for the National Moment of Remembrance. This is the simplest but also the most heartfelt thing you could probably do all day as we take a moment out of our lives to remember the lives of men and women who gave their “last full measure of devotion.”
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.
