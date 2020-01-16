A patient at ManorCare Health Services-Imperial in Richmond has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of an 86-year-old resident inside the facility located just south of Bryan Park.
Lynwood L. Main, 65, is accused of killing Robert Willoughby, 86, who was his roommate at the nursing home and rehab center.
Police said they responded Wednesday to the facility in the 1700 block of Bellevue Avenue about 10:42 p.m. for a report of a person down. Upon arrival, officers found Willoughby suffering from obvious signs of trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
He apparently had been stabbed, but authorities are waiting for the state medical examiner's office to determine the cause of death.
Julie Beckert, a spokesperson for HCR ManorCare in Toledo, Ohio, said it hasn't been determined what precipitated the assault.
"There were no issues previously," Beckert said by email. "It is still being investigated and reviewed, and staff are being interviewed."
She confirmed that Main and Willoughby were roommates.
Police said Main was arrested at the scene.
"We are shocked and saddened by the isolated tragedy that occurred Wednesday night at ManorCare Health Services - Imperial," Beckert said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with our patients, residents, and their families, as well as our employees who have been affected by this tragedy."
"This is a challenging and emotional time for all of us, and we have bereavement representatives in the center working with our staff and patients," she added. "We are also in the process of calling family members and assessing our patients and residents."
Main was charged in December 2017 in Richmond with carrying a concealed weapon and trespassing, but the charges were dismissed two years later after he received mental health treatment, according to court records.
