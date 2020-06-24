Police are investigating the deaths of two men who were apparently shot inside a vehicle that veered off a bridge and landed on an embankment of Reedy Creek.
Killed were Cinque Johnson, 24, of Richmond, and Larry Branch, Jr, 24, also of Richmond. A third man in the car who wasn't identified was injured but survived.
Richmond police said in addition to the injuries the men sustained in the crash, they also appear to have been shot.
Officers were dispatched at 1:17 a.m. Wednesday to an area near the intersection of Forest Hill and Semmes avenues for several reports of shots being fired, police said.
Upon arrival, the officers found a vehicle that had left the roadway at the bridge over Reedy Creek in the 3600 block of Forest Hill Avenue. It came to rest on an embankment of the creek.
Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. Branch and the unidentified third man were taken to a local hospital, where Branch died. The survivor remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition, police said.
Anyone who may have seen or heard something prior to the crash is urged to call Detective M. Godwin at (804) 646-5533. Tipsters can also contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com or by smartphone, using the P3 app. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
