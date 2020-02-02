Richmond police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a man early Sunday in the 5200 block of Hull Street Road.
At about 2:30 a.m., a passerby saw a person down on the roadway and called police. Officers arrived and discovered an unresponsive adult male in the eastbound lane of Hull Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators believe the victim was crossing Hull Street from north to south when he was struck by a vehicle between 2 and 2:30 a.m. The driver did not stop and the vehicle left the scene east on Hull Street, police said.
The collision occurred near Tony's Auto Repair and New and Used Tires store, police said.
Investigators are attempting to locate the vehicle and the driver. Police said the vehicle may be silver or gray in color with heavy damage to the front end/right passenger front with windshield damage.
Anyone with information about this vehicle or driver is asked to call Richmond police Crash Team Investigator R. Rose at (804) 646-1665 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
What is going on with all these hit and runs?
