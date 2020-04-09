A Riverside Regional Jail inmate who died suddenly last month was a mentally disabled man reported to be in good health who, at the time of his arrest, was living in a residential treatment facility in Petersburg for people with impaired intellectual or developmental disabilities.
The state medical examiner's office has not yet determined the cause of death for Michael Dillon, 29, who jail officials said went into "medical distress" while being examined by medical staff just after midnight March 24.
Jennifer Perez, owner of A&J Residential Services at 2022 County Lane Court in Petersburg, where Dillon was a resident, said "he was in good health when he left our services."
What caused Dillon's death is "what we're trying to get to the bottom of as well," Perez said Thursday in a telephone interview. "I've been calling the medical examiner every week...to try and figure out what happened."
"We're still grieving," added Perez, who is licensed to house and provide care for four adults. "He was more than just a client; he was a family member to us."
Dillon was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault and destruction of property after attacking one of the residential home's employees and destroying furniture during an outburst on March 20, according to court records.
A criminal complaint filed in Petersburg General District Court says Ray Rucker, who was caring for Dillon and is an employee of the residential service, said Dillon was on the phone with his doctor and a nurse when the outburst began.
Rucker said Dillon's doctor was talking and he asked Dillon to "wait his turn," which caused Dillon to get upset. "He got up and punched me very hard on the left side of my face and hand," Rucker wrote in the complaint.
Rucker said he tried to defuse the situation by walking outside, but Dillon "ran behind me, chasing me [and] I went to my car, and he began to hit and kick my car."
At that point, Rucker said he called his supervisor, and once the supervisor arrived, they both went inside the house and Dillon "got very upset." Rucker said Dillon spit on him, picked up a dining room chair and threw it, which knocked over a television and "destroyed the home."
Rucker said the episode made him and other residents of the home feel unsafe, and charges were pursued. Dillon was charged with assaulting Rucker and causing less than $1,000 to the home and furnishings. Dillon was taken to Riverside Regional Jail.
Because Dillon is indigent, a Petersburg public defender was appointed to represent him. He was held without bond.
Public Defender Shaun Huband, who took over Dillon's case from a colleague, said it's "critical" for people to be released on bond as soon as possible, but the circumstances involving his client were "unique."
"In our experience, the magistrates and judges in Petersburg do everything possible within the bounds of the law to release people on bond as soon as they can," Huband said. "Whether a person can be released depends on the unique aspects of each case."
"In Mr. Dillon's case, our attorney present in court advocated for bond and the [prosecution] and the judge considered bond at [the March 23] arraignment, but due to the unique circumstances, unfortunately Mr. Dillon could not get bond as quickly as everyone would have liked."
Perez said Dillon did not have family living in the area.
The day before he died in custody, Huband filed a motion with the court to have him evaluated for competency to stand trial.
In the motion, Huband wrote that he received information "about the facts of the case and the defendant's mental health history." And based on that information, he said there was probable cause to believe the defendant's competency to stand trial would be an issue.
Lt. Charlene Jones, a Riverside spokesperson, said the jail has not yet received Dillon's cause and manner of death. She noted it usually takes at least eight to 12 weeks for the jail to receive autopsy results.
Jones said earlier that Dillon apparently was not infected with COVID-19. "He was screened by the medical department for coronavirus upon his intake on March 20, 2020, and he did not meet any of the criteria to be tested for COVID-19,” she said.
Dillon was the third prisoner to die in custody at the Prince George County facility in eight months.
One inmate died of natural causes on July 24 after going into medical distress, and another committed suicide in his cell on Feb. 21.
Last summer, Riverside was placed on state probation for three years after the Virginia Board of Corrections found staff failings at the facility may have directly or indirectly contributed to the deaths of two inmates who killed themselves in 2017.
The jail is one of the largest in central Virginia and serves Petersburg, Hopewell, Colonial Heights and the counties of Chesterfield, Charles City, Surry and Prince George.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.