Linda Moore was anticipating that her severely understaffed court clerk's office in Chesterfield County would finally get the additional help it needed when legislators approved millions in new funding to hire 120 new district court clerks statewide.
But then the coronavirus pandemic struck. Gov. Ralph Northam was forced to rethink all new spending, because the virus likely will eviscerate projected state revenues for some time to come.
Consequently, the governor recommended, and legislators agreed , to suspend almost all new spending in the state's pending, two-year $135 billion budget to give state leaders time to assess the economic damage.
More than $13.3 million allocated for the clerks' positions was suddenly gone, along with millions more in funding for 59 new public defender positions across Virginia and 14 new legal aid attorneys.
"It is disappointing to all courts that are struggling staff-wise across the state," said Moore, clerk of Chesterfield General District Court, whose whose office is one of the busiest in the state and understaffed by a least a dozen positions.
"It's hard when you don't have enough people to get the job done," she said. "We're trying to figure out what we're going to do once the emergency order [that closed courts statewide] is lifted."
A tremendous backlog of cases has been building since the Virginia Supreme Court on March 16 issued an emergency order that suspended most daily court activity across the state. The order has been extended twice and the courts are now set to remain closed until May 17.
Hundreds of thousands of cases have had to be rescheduled statewide.
In Chesterfield General District Court alone, clerks sent out more than 25,000 notices to alert defendants, attorneys, witnesses and others about their rescheduled cases from March 16 through April 26. But with the extended closure now until mid-May, thousands of additional notices for 5,535 additional cases will have to be issued.
"It's going to take us quite some time to get out from underneath this backlog," Moore said.
The Virginia Supreme Court's Office of the Executive Secretary last year said Virginia's district court clerks' offices were understaffed by a total of 276 positions, which makes it difficult to provide core government services, officials said.
Further, the high court noted that 131 of the 192 district courts in Virginia are understaffed, and 52 of those courts are at or below 80 percent of the recommended staffing.
That has created backlogs in processing cases, delays in placing new cases on the docket and high error rates caused by job stress, high-turnover and increasing job complexity, the court's study found. The impact on clerks has resulted in low morale, burnout, an unhealthy work environment and, in some cases, no time for lunch breaks and lost vacation time.
"You're literally having to do the job of two people everyday, and you have [employees] running at 150 mph every single day," Moore said. "At some point you just can't do it anymore. Everybody has a point where you just reach exhaustion."
Legislators responded by providing $5.7 million in fiscal 2020-21 for 90 new deputy clerk positions, and $7.6 million in fiscal 2021-22 for an additional 30 jobs.
But that money was "unallotted" after lawmakers offered no objections to the governor's recommendation to cut the funds from the budget during last week's one-day veto override session.
"The clerks and employees in the district court clerks offices will continue to do the best they can to serve the public, judges, and others who interact daily with the district courts," Kristi Wright, director of legislative and public relations for the Supreme Court's Office of the Executive Secretary, said in a statement.
"The pressures of these staffing needs will be felt even more acutely when the courts begin to resume more normal operations and the thousands of cases that have been continued will need to be heard and processed," she added. "We appreciate the Governor’s approach of delaying rather than removing the funding for these positions, and we hope that when it is time to restore the funding, the essential nature of the services provided by these positions will be recognized and prioritized."
The Virginia Indigent Defense Commission, whose attorneys represent criminal defendants who cannot afford a lawyer, is also feeling the pain of the pandemic-induced budget cuts.
The organization had already started recruitment efforts to hire 59 additional public defenders when officials learned the $9.5 million they were to receive in the next two fiscal years had been suspended, said executive director Maria Jankowski.
"We had to pull all of those recruitments," Jankowski said. "We understand what's going on and we don't feel singled out. But we were really looking forward to it. We really need those positions."
Jankowski noted that it's been more than a decade since the commission received funds to hire new public defenders. There currently are 330 attorneys in 25 public defender offices statewide, she said.
The new positions were to have been spread out across the state, with every office receiving at least one. The Richmond public defender's office, the state's largest with 29 attorneys, would have received two or three, Jankowski said.
The public defenders across the state collectively handled between 90,000 and 100,000 cases annually, "so we're feeling the volume," Jankowski said. The Richmond office alone handled 8,810 cases last year; the Petersburg office handled 2,084, she said.
Jankowski said the numbers don't tell the whole story. Some of the public defender offices cover multiple jurisdictions and attorneys must spend hours traveling to and from a number of different local and regional jails and courthouses to serve their clients. "That's all time consuming," she noted.
The pandemic also has forced a cut of $3 million over two fiscal years that was earmarked through Virginia State Bar to the Legal Services Corporation of Virginia, an organization that oversees the delivery of civil legal services to poor Virginians.
The loss of the funds, which was to have been used for 14 new housing attorney positions, will hurt efforts by legal aid offices in Virginia to help renters facing eviction, said Legal Services Corp. Executive Director Mark Braley.
"We understand the need of pressing the pause button on new spending, but this removal of funds specifically intended to reduce evictions will hinder the legal aid's ability to meet the flood of evictions coming as a result of the pandemic," Braley said in a recent published column.
The suspension of funds, Braley said, comes at a time when two other major funding sources - totaling more than $2 million - for civil legal aid are projected to decline dramatically in coming months from the effects of COVID-19.
"Facing $2.5 million in losses on top of the removal of its $1.5 million [state] revenue increase means legal aid programs across Virginia - on the front line of alleviating the impact of COVID-19 for vulnerable Virginians, will have to do so with far fewer resources," Braley said.
Meanwhile Henry Marsh(One of the best connected retired politicians in the state) continues to collect his $140k for part time work as a commissioner on the ABC board. Remember very few politicians are altruistic,- they look out for their own first-- the public be damned
