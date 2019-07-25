A passerby was injured by gunfire after a high-speed pursuit involving a vehicle carjacked in Stafford County ended near an Interstate 295 exit ramp in Hopewell, Virginia State Police reported Thursday night.
A man was taken into custody without incident, and a handgun was recovered at the scene. The man’s identity was not immediately released.
No law enforcement officers discharged their firearms during the incident, state police said.
After state police received a 5:19 p.m. advisory to be on the lookout for a black Lexus with North Carolina plates that had been carjacked in Stafford, a trooper in Hanover County saw a Lexus fitting the description that was traveling south on I-295 at the 41 mile marker.
The trooper attempted a traffic stop with all emergency equipment activated, but the driver refused to stop, police said. A high-speed chase ensued on southbound I-295, with the driver of the Lexus driving erratically, police said.
After the Lexus’ driver took the Exit 9A ramp in Hopewell, there were reports of at least two people getting out of the vehicle and fleeing on foot. Police said they also received reports of gunfire, and shortly afterward it was discovered that a passerby had been struck and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police said another vehicle also was struck, but the driver was not injured.
The incident remains under investigation. Hopewell police and the Prince George County Sherriff’s office were assisting state police at the scene.
