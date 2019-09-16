Substitute Judge James F. D'Alton Jr. of Virginia's 11th Judicial Circuit, who was highly regarded among his peers, has died of a self-inflicted gunshot, according to the state medical examiner's office.
D'Alton, who retired in February 2014 but who still occasionally sat on the bench as a substitute, was found dead Friday about 8:45 p.m. after police and emergency medical personnel responded to his home in the 1700 block of Westover Avenue in Petersburg, authorities said.
D'Alton was seven days shy of his 76th birthday.
Petersburg Commonwealth's Attorney Cheryl Wilson said she knew D'Alton since she arrived in Petersburg in 1991.
"He was one of the first judges I appeared before, and actually taught me a lot," Wilson said. "Even after cases were done, the prosecution and defense would be there after court, and once everything was all over with he would tell us why he ruled the way he did. He would explain, next time you have this type of charge, maybe you should do this. He was always teaching.”
Wilson said D'Alton was tough but fair, and expected attorneys to be prepared when they entered his courtroom.
The judge exhibited "tough love," Wilson said. "He wasn't going to be easy on you; he wanted you to do your job."
“And as a jurist himself, he knew the law, he applied the law fairly, he didn’t play any favoritisms. You knew what to expect when you came into his courtroom. You need to be professional, you need to be prepared and ready to go. So it’s a great loss. He was a good man with a good heart. Off the bench, he was cheerful and smiling and very, very outgoing.”
A memorial service has been set for Friday at 11 a.m. at Christ & Grace Episcopal Church at 1545 S. Sycamore St. in Petersburg, according to an obituary notice.
