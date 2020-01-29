Godwin and Tucker high schools in western Henrico County have both lifted their "lock and teach" status and allowed students restricted movement. Police said there was no active threat.
The schools had been placed in "lock and teach" mode as a precaution while the police sought to address "a situation elsewhere in the community," a county schools spokesman said at 12:20 p.m.
At about 1:20 p.m., Henrico police tweeted that officers remained in the area of the two schools and were continuing to investigate after a social media post had been brought to their attention. The specific nature of the social media post was not released.
"‘Lock and teach’ means that school and/or classroom doors are closed and locked while teachers continue to teach," said the school system spokesman, Andy Jenks, in his message at 12:20 p.m. "There is expected to be no further movement/transitions from class to class/building to building (Tucker is a 'campus style' school) until police clear the situation."
The "restricted movement" status "means students were able to go to their next class or to lunch and have been able to access a restroom as needed," Jenks said.
Another pragmatic safety solution that keeps children safe from gun death without having to issue guns to teachers.
