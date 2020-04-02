The Virginia Department of Corrections is considering a plan to reopen a vacant prison in Culpeper County to house state prisoners - and possibly inmates from local jails, too - who become infected with COVID-19 if the number of sick inmates becomes overwhelming.
A corrections spokeswoman confirmed "there is a conversation" about whether the former Culpeper Juvenile Correctional Center at Coffeewood, which was closed in 2014 to eliminate a shortfall in the state budget at the time, "could be used during this COVID-19 pandemic."
"As part of the Department's COVID-19 preparation and response, we are looking into whether we could use the Culpeper facility if that became advisable," corrections spokeswoman Lisa Kinney said in an email. The department had previously planned to reopen the facility as a 500-inmate prison for women, but the project was scrubbed due to budget constraints.
John W. Jones, executive director of the Virginia Sheriff's Association, first disclosed on Wednesday the potential reopening of the Culpeper facility. Jones said he took part in a conference call Tuesday that included medical experts with the Department of Corrections, the University of Virginia and Virginia Commonwealth's University about how the facility could be used.
"It's my understanding that they're already moving on it," Jones said.
He said a question was raised during the conference call about who would be housed at the former prison, and whether it would be solely for state prisoners infected with the virus or include inmates from local jails as well.
"There's no answer to it yet," Jones said. "We don't know who would go into it" at this point. "But no matter who goes in it, it will relieve pressure at the local level. Because one of the issues [of COVID-19] is that you have to be able to separate inmates. Many jails can do that but some can't."
"So the more inmates we can get out of the jails, whether they are sick or not, allows a sheriff to separate inmates," he added. "So even if the facility is for state inmates, and they move inmates into that facility, it will create more room" at local jails who are holding state inmates until they can be processed into the prison system.
"Any space we can clear up in that [local] jail gives us more breathing room, literally," Jones said. "You can separate inmates, you can separate staff, and you can better quarantine" inmates who are infected.
But Jones noted that, so far, only one local jail inmate - in Fairfax County - and one deputy sheriff working inside a jail - in Hampton - have tested positive statewide for the coronavius.
"We're looking at opening facilities for sick inmates but we don't have them yet," Jones said. "But when we get them, if that happens, we want a facility that we can take people to, to keep them separate from the other population."
The Department of Corrections, which operates separately from local and regional jails, has reported that three prisoners at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women tested positive for COVID. Kinney said all three are doing well with low-grade temperatures, and they will remain at VCCW unless their conditions change and they need to be hospitalized.
In addition to the three inmates, three corrections department employees and one contractor have tested positive for the virus.
Jones said local sheriff's across Virginia have been "very aggressive" in addressing COVID-19 at local jails - which he said is contrary to what the ACLU and other inmate welfare advocates have claimed in various news reports he's seen.
"I've been reading some of those stories and I'm going, well, they're not aware of what we're doing," Jones said. "They're just shooting from the hip. They have a vision of all these people stuck in a room somewhere with no relief, and that's not at all what's happening."
"We know [COVID-19] is serious, we know it has to be addressed," Jones said. "It's not like we're sitting back and waiting for something to happen."
Jones said some sheriffs have been working with commonwealth's attorneys and judges in their localities to release certain inmates early, who have six months or less left to serve on their sentences. He noted that jails in Virginia Beach and Norfolk are among those that have released some prisoners.
"They are actually being more aggressive on the early release than what is being recommended by some of these advocacy groups," said Jones, who also noted that some localities are making greater use of home incarceration with electronic ankle monitors.
But Jones emphasized that those being released do not include violent offenders or people charged with or convicted of major crimes.
Jones also noted that some of Virginia's local and regional jails are large enough to quarantine new inmates for a period of time - 14 days or longer - to ensure they are not infected with the virus before they are placed in the jail's general population. Sheriff's offices in Richmond, Henrico and Chesterfield are all practicing that method, so far with success.
Jones, representing Virginia sheriffs, said he has participated in conference calls with the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention to learn the best practices for safeguarding inmates, and the association is sending out notices to local sheriffs "dozens of times a day" with information about the virus and how to obtain certain resources.
"Sheriffs will call in [and ask about various issues], and we'll run down the answer and get back to them," Jones said.
The association has also created a website for resources that allows sheriffs "to see where empty [jail] beds are in case they do need to move some inmates around," Jones said.
In another move, Jones said the sheriff's association is also conducting a statewide survey for local and regional jails - in conjunction with medical professionals at the Virginia Department of Health - "to assess where we are, and who we've got and what we can do."
"There's a lot of activity going on to address this, but even after doing all of that, there's no guarantee that these inmates are not going to get the virus," Jones said. "Our deputy sheriffs are right there in those jails with inmates, so not only do we want to protect those inmates, we want to protect the deputies that are working there."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.