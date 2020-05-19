As Virginians dip a toe into the waters of reopening, not everyone is eager to take the plunge — least of all those who have experienced the most anxiety from the coronavirus.
“I can tell you one person who’s not going to flock to the beach,” said Del. Delores McQuinn, a Richmond Democrat who was laid low by COVID-19 in April.
“I’m telling you, I just spent time just praying — that’s the bottom line,” she recalled Monday. “My daughter and my husband were extremely ill. My situation was not as bad as theirs.
“You lean on what you can lean on, and that’s basically what I did.”
Gov. Ralph Northam is allowing the city of Virginia Beach to reopen its beaches Friday, though from the looks of the throngs who hit the sands Saturday, folks weren’t waiting for permission. Virginia is among states prepping for a Memorial Day weekend windfall in a nation whose president has little appetite for memorializing the coronavirus dead.
And so, a roll of the dice begins in a game of chance rigged against the black, the brown, the elderly, the poor and the working class.
Or as a man said in a Washington Post story about the reopening of a suburban Atlanta shopping mall: “When you start seeing where the cases are coming from and the demographics — I’m not worried.”
W.E.B. Du Bois, in his seminal 1903 book “The Souls of Black Folk,” posed for black people the question: “How does it feel to be a problem?”
Today, the more relevant question for black and Latino people is: “How does it feel to be expendable?”
McQuinn is a member of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, which opposed the first phase of Northam’s reopening of the state last Friday, citing COVID-19’s disparate impact on communities of color. Also opposing the lifting of the stay-at-home order was a statewide coalition of activist groups, including several NAACP chapters, New Virginia Majority, Richmond for All and the Virginia Coalition of Latino Organizations.
Northern Virginia, Accomack County and the city of Richmond were allowed to delay reopening. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney sought the delay in lifting of coronavirus-related restrictions in a city where at least 16 of the 19 people who have died from the disease are African American.
“I truly believe that life is more valuable than the dollar,” he said last week. “You cannot have a livelihood if you don’t have a life.”
The counties of Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico immediately distanced themselves from Richmond’s position, making it clear that they were ready to reopen.
Stoney took a justified hit from local restaurateurs for his late notice. But it was a position consistent with his concerns about the inadequate amount of testing and the disparate impact of the virus on Richmond’s black community, said Bob Holsworth, a veteran commentator on Richmond politics and a former professor and dean at Virginia Commonwealth University.
“Sometimes, Richmond takes a hit for not cooperating regionally,” Holsworth said. “But I think this is a case where Stoney was correct to point out the particular circumstance in the city.”
This virus has highlighted pre-existing divides that are impeding our fight against this disease.
Holsworth has been tracking the coronavirus numbers and says Latinos are far more likely to test positive; African Americans are more likely to die from the disease. Nearly a third of Virginia’s more than 32,000 COVID-19 cases lack racial data.
Virginia Beach has a relatively low rate of infection. Indeed, Virginia’s largest city is nearly twice the size of Richmond but has nearly a third fewer confirmed cases. But there’s a built-in folly to the state and national approach to this virus — the idea that cities, counties and states exist as walled-off silos from one another. Many of those Virginia Beach revelers will be coming from elsewhere.
How you feel about a trip to the mall or the beach might depend on your ethnicity, your age, the size of your bank account or the state of your health.
Too often, it seems to depend on our political leanings, as if a virus cares whether we vote red or blue. A house divided against itself is poorly built for a pandemic.
This contagion, in America, “has in many ways exposed her ills, exposed some of her weaknesses,” McQuinn said, “because these are things that have been brewing since slavery.” She hopes that when we get through this, people will be willing to “stand on the front line and say: ‘Listen: No more in America! No more.’”
And that, beyond any vaccine, is the cure we need.
Mr. Williams once again has pushed the same bromides rather than attempting something of substance. If he truly cared he would have spent the time to find the number of minorities in the GA, of them how many tested positive for antibodies, of that number how many tested positive for virus, of that number how many were sick, divide that number into mild, average and severe. He would have done same for the white GA members. Of course that would generate facts. He then would have requested the number of minorities working at Canterbury in affluent western Henrico and done the same thing. Using Robert Holsworth 's work for anything is not really very smart given his involvement in the Monroe fiasco. Mr. Williams is just using cut and paste to rehash the accusations driven by envy. Pity the child mayor is doing the same.
By trying to characterize the democrats’ call for action against the virus “a hoax” Rump politicized the virus, signaling to his cultists that they should be wary of medical precautions and demonstrate their “individuality” by ignoring medical recommendations for distancing and PPE.
Natural selection at work.
Bottom line is that there has been an ***ALL HANDS ON DECK*** push by Trump and his minions to "open" up the country/economy so I would hope that when the BIG OOPS hits and that we see another big spike in coronavirus cases and deaths at they will man-up and not deflect and try to pin their lack of good judgement on others... Yes, Democratic governors have been pushed VERY HARD by Trump Nation to knuckle under and Trump Nation gets high marks on how effective their campaign to reopen has been but it won't change the facts as they present themselves as this idea of FORCING a reopening reaps some pretty sad results... So, Trumpers, this is 100% on you... You own it... But never mind that for now... The two BIGGIES that Trumpers are missing here are 1.) the failed federal/Trump response of the pandemic and 2.) the reality that we are stuck with a lousy economy until people feel safe to engage again...
Let's look at Trump's failed response for a second... One can argue that the federal government shouldn't be in the business of handling major crisises that hit out country... Think about it this way..,. If every state had to set aside resources for a major crisis (say $200B) then that would take so much $$$ out of economy that that alone would push the country into a deep recession... No, like insurance, when we spread the RISK out, like we do with major storms, we all share in the risk and no one state is left hanging out... This is simple math... Bottom line: This is exactly what the federal government should be about and to argue otherwise is to ign ore basic math... ~~~ Bob
Sonny: The only one exploiting divisions – is YOU. You’ve made a career of it.
"Sonny"?
"This pandemic is exploiting our divisions"
Then this contagion and MPW have something in common... this "crisis" is a godsend for the likes of Williams and his race-obsessed peeps. But it has proven illuminating.
For instance, who knew a virus could be racist?
Nobody said a virus is racist.
But, as usual, republican approaches to dealing with a crisis are to make sure white Americans are taken care of first.
Who knew republicans were SO racist?
Williams ..... I know it hurts, but little Miss Pandemic, much like the DACA kids, has as much right to "divide" the country as you do .... After all, throught no fault of her own, little Miss Pandemic was brought into the United States illegally by other folks from China.
Have you no heart? Period.
Actually, Peters, many more cases came from Europe than did from China.
Keep everything closed and let that gubmit $$ keep flowing.
https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/coronavirus-continues-move-previously
"Several weeks ago, demographer William Frey started tracking new counties across the country that had crossed the threshold of having 100 or more coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents and found the contagion was newly spreading to more counties Trump won in 2016.
"In total nationwide, Frey found 1,014 Trump counties are now high-COVID while just 350 Clinton counties are. Sargent also asked specifically what that meant for some battleground states (including Georgia, which, who knows?). "
But at least everybody will be able to protect their potatoes: https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/trump-reassures-virginians-theyll-have
"was newly spreading to more counties Trump won"
From blue epi-centers... more non-believers "reaping what they sow" I guess. You do know that Trump won WAY more counties than HRC, right?
"Vote tallies by county differ depending on the standards used, but an Associated Press tally of the actual ratio pegged it at 2,626 to 487"
Sooooo less than half of Trump counties as opposed to nearly 3/4's of Clinton counties. Gee, when you put it THAT way.
The number of counties a candidate wins matters not one whit.
Virginia is opening as each region is ready. This letter is redundant.
Interesting that the polls indicate that a large majority of Americans think that we are opening too soon yet all we see and hear are the loudmouth washrag Trumper crybabies with their guns and Confederate flags... It may be time to resurrect the old "silent majority" in talking about this crisis... ~~~ Bob
Virginia is a diverse mixture of counties and cities able to make their own decisions to start opening or not depending on their situation......most are not of a herd mentality!
