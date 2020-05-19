As Virginians dip a toe into the waters of reopening, not everyone is eager to take the plunge — least of all those who have experienced the most anxiety from the coronavirus.
“I can tell you one person who’s not going to flock to the beach,” said Del. Delores McQuinn, a Richmond Democrat who was laid low by COVID-19 in April.
“I’m telling you, I just spent time just praying — that’s the bottom line,” she recalled Monday. “My daughter and my husband were extremely ill. My situation was not as bad as theirs.
“You lean on what you can lean on, and that’s basically what I did.”
Gov. Ralph Northam is allowing the city of Virginia Beach to reopen its beaches Friday, though from the looks of the throngs who hit the sands Saturday, folks weren’t waiting for permission. Virginia is among states prepping for a Memorial Day weekend windfall in a nation whose president has little appetite for memorializing the coronavirus dead.
And so, a roll of the dice begins in a game of chance rigged against the black, the brown, the elderly, the poor and the working class.
Or as a man said in a Washington Post story about the reopening of a suburban Atlanta shopping mall: “When you start seeing where the cases are coming from and the demographics — I’m not worried.”
W.E.B. Du Bois, in his seminal 1903 book “The Souls of Black Folk,” posed for black people the question: “How does it feel to be a problem?”
Today, the more relevant question for black and Latino people is: “How does it feel to be expendable?”
McQuinn is a member of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, which opposed the first phase of Gov. Ralph Northam’s reopening of the state last Friday, citing COVID-19’s disparate impact on communities of color. Also opposing the lifting of the stay-at-home order was a statewide coalition of activist groups, including several NAACP chapters, the New Virginia Majority, Richmond for All and the Virginia Coalition of Latino Organizations.
Northern Virginia, Accomack County and the city of Richmond were allowed to delay reopening. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney sought the delay in lifting of coronavirus-related restrictions in a city where at least 16 of the 19 people who have died from the disease are African American.
“I truly believe that life is more valuable than the dollar,” he said last week. “You cannot have a livelihood if you don’t have a life.”
The counties of Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico immediately distanced themselves from Richmond’s position, making it clear that they were ready to reopen.
Stoney took a justified hit from local restaurateurs for his late notice. But it was a position consistent with his concerns about the inadequate amount of testing and the disparate impact of the virus on Richmond’s black community, said Bob Holsworth, a veteran commentator on Richmond politics and a former professor and dean at Virginia Commonwealth University.
“Sometimes, Richmond takes a hit for not cooperating regionally,” Holsworth said. “But I think this is a case where Stoney was correct to point out the particular circumstance in the city.”
This virus has highlighted pre-existing divides that are impeding our fight against this disease.
Holsworth has been tracking the coronavirus numbers and says Latinos are far more likely to test positive; African Americans, more likely to die from the disease. Nearly a third of Virginia’s more than 32,000 COVID-19 cases lack racial data.
Virginia Beach has a relatively low rate of infection. Indeed, Virginia’s largest city is nearly twice the size of Richmond but has nearly a third fewer confirmed cases. But there’s a built-in folly to the state and national approach to this virus — the idea that cities, counties and states exist as walled-off silos from one another. Many of those Virginia Beach revelers will be coming from elsewhere.
How you feel about a trip to the mall or the beach may depend on your ethnicity, your age, the size of your bank account or the state of your health.
Too often, it seems to depend on our political leanings, as if a virus cares whether we vote red or blue. A house divided against itself is poorly built for a pandemic.
This contagion, in America, “has in many ways exposed her ills, exposed some of her weaknesses,” McQuinn said, “because these are things that have been brewing since slavery.” She hopes that when we get through this, people will be willing to “stand on the front line and say: ‘Listen: No more in America! No more.’”
And that, beyond any vaccine, is the cure we need.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Virginia is a diverse mixture of counties and cities able to make their own decisions to start opening or not depending on their situation......most are not of a herd mentality!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.