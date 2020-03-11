The Chesterfield Board of Supervisors on Tuesday cleared the path for a condominium with up to 345 units in the Village of Midlothian, a project opponents have cast as a poor fit for the area.
The board unanimously endorsed plans to construct a project dubbed Coalfield Station along 21 acres southwest of the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and North Woolridge Road.
The vote was the Board’s first on a major development project there since approving a blueprint for long-term growth that critics said would transform the Village into a soulless commercial strip.
As envisioned, Coalfield Station would offer up to 929 parking spaces — two per unit — and 243 spaces of on-street parking along Grove Hill Road. The plans also call for an extension of Grove Hill Road that includes a right turn lane along Route 60.
The Chesterfield Planning Commission unanimously advanced the 55-foot-tall development last month.
Residents opposed to the development echoed the concerns levied against the Midlothian Special Area Plan adopted by the Board of Supervisors in December: roads would clog; the village field would be lost; and the project’s proximity to old coal mines could be unsafe, they said.
Jeff Geiger, the attorney for the construction company slated to build the condos, said traffic improvements will help and “create the feel that the plan is looking for.”
Residents said there wasn’t an implementation committee formed to discuss the rezoning proposal as promised in earlier meetings and asked to delay the vote. Board Chairwoman Leslie Haley said it’s true they haven’t, but that the committee’s role is not to “usurp” the Planning Commission.
“It’s bringing in walkability. It’s bringing in the future of Midlothian,” Haley said. “This concept that we’re accommodating the developer is actually a little bit unjust to say.”
Bob Olsen, a Midlothian district resident, said nearly all board members took donations from real estate or construction interests according to the Virginia Public Access Project. Haley received the most at $113,049. The approval of the proposal would be voting in favor of developers, Olsen said.
“Citizens are waking up and starting to talk about it,” Olsen said. ‘Don’t ‘Short Pump’ Midlothian.”
Sonia Smith, president of Chesterfield Education Association, said Tuesday night that she was concerned about the timing this plan breaking ground around the time of Midlothian Middle School’s demolition and rebuilding.
Haley said it’d be part of the upcoming bond referendum and that they’re looking for a location for the new middle school.
If the timelines were to overlap, Smith said, it could affect the traffic flow of buses going in and out of the school.
“How would that affect student learning at Midlothian Middle School? I appreciate the fact that the plan is less dense than it actually was but … [it] reminds me of a certain section of Short Pump,” Smith said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.