The Chesterfield Board of Supervisors on Wednesday voted to leave the county’s real estate tax rate unchanged as officials project plummeting revenues headed into the budget year that begins July 1.
Even with the rate unchanged at 95 cents per $100 of assessed value, many property owners will see bills go up this cycle, thanks to a nearly 4% overall increase in assessments.
Kevin Carroll, vice chair of the board, voiced concerns about people being unable to pay tax bills due June 5 as a result of the economic fallout of COVID-19. It's a “bridge that we’re going to have to cross when we get to it," he said.
The county saw 4,200 unemployment claims last week, compared to almost 4,700 total in 2019. The virus has killed four residents and infected at least 145 others whose cases have been confirmed through laboratory testing.
In a world where the coronavirus pandemic didn’t exist, the Supervisors would’ve potentially adopted the budget for fiscal year 2021 on Wednesday; instead the county has adjusted its spending plan to account for nearly $50 million in projected lost revenues – primarily from real estate, sales and lodging -- said Matt Harris, deputy county administrator.
The budget is set to be adopted April 22, but county officials expect to amend it at a May 27 meeting, when Harris estimates having a more fine-tuned grip on state figures.
The state budget won’t be finalized until Virginia gets questions answered about state and local governments’ share of monetary relief included in a $2 trillion federal package.
“We are not suggesting that we have all of the answers here. We believe this is a solid plan but it certainly is going to have to be something we monitor on a week to week, day to day basis,” Harris said of the revised budget, noting officials are being conservative.
If anything is adjusted before April 22, Harris said the county will send out updates.
“One of the things we’re learning is that we can continue to do the county’s business and bring this to you and engage our citizens on a new platform,” Leslie Haley, board chairwoman, said. “We’re asking for your patience with this.”
Residents may provide input electronically via the county’s website, and at community Facebook Live meetings at 7 p.m. April 9 and April 13.
