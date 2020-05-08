20200325_MET_COV_CHESTERFIELD

A sign from Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation indicates the closing of the stadium and track at L.C. Bird High School Tues. March 24, 2020.

 MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH

Chesterfield County is preparing to start the process of reopening amenities at county parks and select libraries.

“Our goal is to begin the process of returning Chesterfield to some level of normalcy while not letting our guard down,” Chesterfield County Administrator Joseph Casey said in a statement Friday.

The county is preparing to reopen playgrounds and pickleball, tennis and basketball courts at all parks beginning as early as Tuesday. Restrictions would still be in effect, including limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people. The county also would continue to strongly recommend that residents wear face coverings.

Select libraries, the Rockwood Nature Center and community centers are slated to open June 1. Modified hours would be in effect to allow for daily cleaning of all sites.

All reopening dates are tentative.

“In addition to planning the county’s slow and deliberate path toward reopening, we are equipped to quickly reverse plans, if needed,” Casey said.

jnocera@timesdispatch.com

