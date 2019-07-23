Hundreds of county personnel will descend on a northern Chesterfield neighborhood Thursday morning for a training exercise that will simulate an "active threat" at Crestwood Elementary School.
Residents who live near the school at 7600 Whittington Dr. might hear loud noises that sound like gunshots during the exercise as roughly 300 police officers, firefighters, school staff and other county personnel take part in the drill, county officials said.
Lt. Jason Elmore, spokesman for Chesterfield Fire & EMS, urged residents not to worry if they hear sirens, emergency vehicles rolling through the area and other commotion.
"We want to make sure they understand it's a training exercise, and there's no danger to the community whatsoever," Elmore said.
The thrust of the exercise is to vet the response by county emergency employees and how they collaborate.
"With all exercises there is always lessons learned," said Sherri Laffoon, Chesterfield's interim emergency management coordinator. "If there's any training gaps, we will conduct (additional) training."
Laffoon wouldn't provide details about the drill, including whether it would simulate a school shooting, to preserve the event's utility for participants.
Elmore said that his department wouldn't learn the exact details of what they are responding to until the Thursday morning exercise when they will be dispatched to the scene by 911.
The Chesterfield Police Department is taking part in the simulation along with the Chesterfield Sheriff's Office as well as Chesterfield Fire & EMS.
The exercise is to add traffic on Buford Road from Forest Hill Avenue over to Jahnke Road. There will also be added congestion in the Crestwood Farms neighborhood. The event will start at 9:30 a.m. and is expected to last three hours.
