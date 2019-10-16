Two weeks after implementing burn bans because of dry conditions, the counties of Chesterfield and Henrico on Wednesday lifted the restrictions after a day of rain.
Residents are now allowed to operate under normal open burning regulations, county officials said.
"As always, use caution when having any open-air fire by having adequate equipment to extinguish the fire and never leave the fire unattended," Chesterfield fire Lt. Jason Elmore said in a news release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.