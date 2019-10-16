Firetruck lights generic

Two weeks after implementing burn bans because of dry conditions, the counties of Chesterfield and Henrico on Wednesday lifted the restrictions after a day of rain.

Residents are now allowed to operate under normal open burning regulations, county officials said.

"As always, use caution when having any open-air fire by having adequate equipment to extinguish the fire and never leave the fire unattended," Chesterfield fire Lt. Jason Elmore said in a news release.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription