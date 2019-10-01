Every junior attending Chesterfield County high schools will take the SAT exam for free on a school day this spring as the public school system seeks to boost the number of students taking the college entrance test.
The standardized admissions exam will be given March 25, a Wednesday, so students don't have to arrange transportation to testing sites for an exam typically taken on the weekends for a $50 cost, school system officials announced Tuesday.
"(This initiative) removes those barriers and allows students to see the future in a different light," Chesterfield schools Superintendent Merv Daugherty, said in an announcement at Meadowbrook High School. "This will be something that is more powerful than I think anything else we could do for high school students today."
The school system also announced students in the 8th through 11th grades will take a free PSAT on a school day this month, an exam that prepares test-takers for the regular SAT.
The free testing initiative is part of the school system's efforts to provide equitable education opportunities to all 62,000 students in the system, regardless of their background. Meadowbrook High School Principal Marcie Terry said not being able to take the SAT during the school day is a key hurdle for students at her school, where she said nearly two-thirds of students meet federal guidelines for a free or reduced cost lunch.
"Historically our students were working on the weekend and couldn't take time off for the test or they didn't have a way to get to school on a Saturday or they just plain could not afford the test cost," Terry said at Tuesday's announcement. "Today those barriers are erased."
Of the approximately 4,500 graduating seniors in the 2019 class in Chesterfield County public schools, only 2,809 took the SAT, according to the school system. That means about 61% of seniors took that test.
Some Meadowbrook students who attended Tuesday's announcement said having free testing during the school day was a good idea.
"I want to go to college after high school, and so I feel like that’s just a great opportunity for us,” said Kennedy Williams, a sophomore at the school.
Chesterfield's free testing initiative is being done in partnership with the College Board, a nonprofit group that works to increase access to higher education. Valerie Keating, an associate director at the College Board, said that when more students have broader access to the SAT, more of them end up going to college.
"When every student in a school or district has the opportunity to take the SAT, students who never may otherwise have taken a college entrance exam start to think of themselves as college material," Keating said.
Rob Thompson, chairman of the school board, said the free testing initiative was among a list of "unfunded needs" that the school system unsuccessfully sought money for in this year's budget. The Chesterfield Education Foundation, which seeks private funds to support the school system, spearheaded a fundraising effort to cover the roughly $110,000 annual cost of the testing initiative.
The school system said that on the Oct. 16 school day, all 20,000 Chesterfield students in the 8th through 11th grades will take the PSAT. The move expands the PSAT testing to 8th and 9th grade students. Prior to Tuesday's announcement, that testing was provided during the school day to 10th and 11th graders.
That test helps prepare students for the regular SAT. It also helps educators spot areas where students need to focus to improve their academics, Thompson said.
Javaid Siddiqi, vice chairman of the School Board, said the free testing could be life changing for students.
"Young people, please take advantage of this opportunity," Siddiqi said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
There must be plenty of money in budget for this and I am okay with it as long as there is complete transparency for the taxpayer. Remember we are giving up a day of instruction for the testing. Will prep classes be included during the instructional day?
We need test results by school :
by ethnic classification Caucasian, Black, Hispanic, Asian , Native American, etc.,etc
further broken down by gender.
male
female
transgender
bisexual
etc
etc.
Do you think we will get this info? Don't hold your breath! The PC school admin will flip us the bird!
We also need to know the colleges that accept students in each of the above classifications so we can evaluate the effectiveness of the expenditure
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.