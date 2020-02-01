When Chesterfield County voters head to the polls this November, they’ll likely be asked to sign off on borrowing about $600 million for a slew of school and county projects. School officials say it’s not enough.
About two-thirds of the pot would support school system priorities such as five new schools, replacing five more and overhauling others; the rest would cover county needs like road projects and updating libraries, parks and fire stations, under preliminary talks among Chesterfield’s elected representatives.
“Four hundred million dollars is a lot of money, but it doesn’t take you very far down this list,” Deputy Superintendent Thomas Taylor said Friday of the system’s priorities at a joint schools and county meeting that set the table for this year’s budget talks.
The $600 million proposal — which has not been finalized — is about as high as Chesterfield could go under a policy aimed at maintaining the county’s current bond ratings, Jimmy Sanderson, senior vice president at Davenport & Co., a financial adviser, told county and school officials.
The plan comes weeks after Chesterfield’s schools superintendent unveiled a spending plan for the next fiscal year that includes teacher raises and was $100 million higher than this year’s, a move that stunned county officials.
School system employees identified two dozen long-term capital priorities Friday, beginning with major maintenance projects at existing schools. School officials also want to build a new high school, two middle schools and two new elementary schools.
The plan seeks to replace Falling Creek and Midlothian middle schools as well as A.M. Davis, Bensley and Grange Hall elementary schools. Further down the list are plans to refurbish nine more, including James River and Manchester high schools.
County officials have emphasized that Chesterfield has other infrastructure needs to meet, some of which took second billing in the last bond referendum in 2013. Voters at that time approved a bond package that covered about $402 million in school building projects and only $50 million for the county, which was used to replace Chesterfield’s emergency communications system.
Now, the county government is looking to the upcoming referendum to pay for such things as road projects, updated libraries, parks and fire stations.
The last schools project financed by the 2013 bond referendum, a new Reams Road Elementary, broke ground in October. That bond package paid for nine new school buildings and two school renovations.
Taylor said this bond package would go quickly; adding a new high school is estimated to cost about $100 million. He estimated a new middle school would cost $65 million and a new elementary school $32 million.
Debbie Bailey, chairwoman of the Chesterfield School Board, said Friday that she was happy the schools would have money to work with, but that they have tough choices ahead.
“We’re not asking for Cadillacs up there. There’s not a whole lot of frills,” said Bailey, referring to a school priorities list shown Friday. “We have 100-year-old buildings that need to be taken care of, but again we’ll work through the list and do the best we can.”
Schools Superintendent Merv Daugherty did not include a new capital improvement plan in the $777 million spending blueprint he unveiled in January for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
The superintendent said he was proposing a budget focused on tackling the school system’s true needs when he unveiled his proposal, which calls for teacher raises of between 3% and 13% based on experience, a pay hike for bus drivers and other added spending.
County officials rejected Daugherty’s contention that his spending plan is funding only needs rather than wants.
County Administrator Joe Casey said the day after the superintendent’s budget was released that he was not planning to propose raising the real estate tax rate of 95 cents per $100 of assessed value to cover budget increases.
Rising home assessments mean many Chesterfield residents — many of whom are on fixed incomes — already are paying more, Casey said, adding that nearly 70% of county households do not have school-age children.
One option for raising money: asking voters to approve a tax on meals. Richmond and Henrico County levy a meals tax, but Chesterfield voters shot down the measure as an option for footing the bill for the bond package they approved in 2013.
Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Leslie Haley said officials need to weigh residents’ reaction to other transportation and fuel taxes that might be enacted by the current General Assembly before deciding to pursue a meals tax.
“That’s going to weigh what our citizens’ tolerance is for looking at other burdens,” Haley said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
The home tax will and is going to be increased. Remember everybody the more homes are built the more kids and more schools are needed. ——- Wake up people the schools get enough money —-
F/article: " ... close to 70 percent of county households do not have school age children. ... " I had no idea so few county residents had kids in schools.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.