Chesterfield County officials on Friday unveiled a proposed budget for the 2021 fiscal year that gives all school employees a 2% raise and sets aside $2.5 million to potentially provide another raise later for teachers, police officers and firefighters following salary studies.
The budget proposal, which also calls for hiring nearly 300 school employees and keeps the property tax rate unchanged, was presented three days after Chesterfield County Public Schools teachers staged a symbolic walkout during a teacher workday Tuesday to rally for more school funding and protest the pay imbalance that they say has left teachers with 10 to 15 years of experience earning similar salaries to newer colleagues.
Superintendent Merv Daugherty’s initial budget proposal in January proposed raises ranging from 3% to 13% for teachers. The School Board scaled back the raises to 2% in the budget it approved and sent to the county.
“Mathematically speaking, anything you do beyond the 2% is just going to make the compression worse,” said Deputy County Administrator Matt Harris of the importance of the salary study. “We’re going to come back to the topic mid-year hopefully and make some corrections at that point.”
The pending $100,000 compensation study focused on providing recommendations to better the school system’s teacher retention, and compensation practices could be completed by late summer, Harris said at a Friday news briefing.
“Our five-year financial plan is also putting away two and a half million dollars in FY22, again, to recognize the value of our workforce and the investment that’s possibly needed to give to that,” said County Administrator Joe Casey.
Casey added that if the study shows the county needs to adjust the pay scales, it will revisit the issue. He estimated the county could do a Jan. 1 pay increase in addition to the 2% increase already outlined in the budget.
The proposed budget also calls for allocating $2 million to address firefighter staffing.
The county’s property tax rate would remain the same at 95 cents per $100 of assessed value under the $773 million budget proposal, a $54.1 million, or 7.4%, increase from the 2020 operating budget and capital improvement plan. Harris said nearly two-thirds of the county budget comes from property taxes.
Another focus for the upcoming year is building and maintaining infrastructure to meet demands and needs, Casey said.
“There’s a two-part referendum. One is the county side, one is the school side,” he said. “For the school side, we have a $200 million referendum that addresses critical needs and ongoing care of our facilities.”
Of the projected revenue, $29.8 million will go back into community services that prioritize education and public safety efforts, such as constructing new elementary and middle schools; replacing Chester, Ettrick and Matoaca fire stations; and improving roadways, sidewalks and trails.
From March 12 to March 24, county officials will hold meetings on the budget to hear community feedback.
