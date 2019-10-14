20150518_MET_CHESBUS_BB06
Chesterfield County police said late Monday that they are investigating a threat to cause harm that was made by a student at Monacan High School.

Police said they are working with county school officials to determine whether the threat was credible. There will be additional police officers at Monacan as the investigation continues.

No other information was released.

Anyone with information should call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers by going to www.7801000.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones.

All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

