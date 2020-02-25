The Chesterfield County School Board on Tuesday adopted a budget that scales back the schools chief’s plan for addressing what he called “a teacher pay crisis” but still seeks about $55 million above last year’s request.
The $727 million operating plan the board unanimously advanced to Chesterfield’s Board of Supervisors nearly halved the proposal Superintendent Merv Daugherty presented last month, which suggested raises of between 3% and 13% for teachers to address salary compression.
The plan instead would raise teacher pay 2% and provide for 112 new positions school officials say are necessary to accommodate the county’s growing needs.
“This is not the budget I wanted. But it’s the budget we’re submitting to the Board of Supervisors,” said School Board Chairwoman Debbie Bailey.
Bailey campaigned last fall on a platform of aligning Chesterfield teacher salaries with the national average, which was about $60,500 in 2017-2018, according to the National Education Association, more than $10,000 above Chesterfield’s average.
The issue of recruiting and retaining talented teachers dominated budget discussions Tuesday at a meeting that saw schools officials push back on the notion that Chesterfield can’t do more to address turnover.
Chesterfield is not alone in grappling with pay and compression issues.
Henrico County proposed a 3% increase in teacher pay this budget cycle, Richmond proposed 4% and Prince George County proposed a 5% raise, said Deputy Chesterfield Superintendent Thomas Taylor, who maintained that the schools’ budget increases “are directly directed toward the classroom.”
“We are proud of that,” he said.
The plan advanced to the county’s governing board — which has taxing authority and ultimately will decide how much the school system will have to work with — is about 8% higher than last years’ operating request.
It includes a 75-cent-per-hour pay increase on top of a 75-cent increase last fall for bus drivers to offset a shortage and address dysfunction in the system’s troubled transportation system.
Vice Chairwoman Dot Heffron said the suggested 2% increase in teacher salary is barely a start.
In a Feb. 18 work session, the Board of Supervisors presented a study that would look into the compression among teacher salaries. While School Board members voiced excitement at the study, they hoped it’s completed within a reasonable time frame.
Newer teachers are making as much as veterans with eight to 10 years of experience, Sonia Smith, president of Chesterfield Education Association said last week before the School Board meeting Wednesday night.
This contributes to challenges retaining talent, said School Board member Kathryn Haines, who represents Midlothian District.
Smith, a teacher who said she still drives a 1997 Toyota Camry with a missing hubcap, voiced frustration with the Board of Supervisors but said she will continue to fight for Chesterfield students.
“Yes it was lofty, but it gave us hope. It gave us a new set of conversations to be had,” Smith said. “To dream a little about what could be.”
