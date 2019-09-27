Charles A. Ransom played football and baseball at Midlothian High School, where he was picked "most likely to succeed" upon graduating in 1997 before going on to serve in the U.S. Air Force.
On Friday, an access road leading to the school was named after Ransom, who was killed in a 2011 attack at a Kabul airport.
Speakers who gathered at the school on Charter Colony Parkway said the street sign naming the route "Charles A. Ransom Way" was a small but lasting gesture in the Air Force major's memory.
"Today we're showing just a small token of that appreciation for the sacrifice and the heartache that his family and loved ones have endured," said Leslie Haley, the chairwoman of the Chesterfield Board of Supervisors. "And by some measures, April 27, 2011 may seem like a long time ago, I’m certain in some ways, it seems like just yesterday.”
On that day, Ransom was one of eight service members killed when an Afghan pilot opened fire at the Kabul airport. A U.S. civilian contractor was also fatally wounded in the shooting, a so-called green-on-blue attack carried out by a colonel in the Afghan military who was being trained by American forces.
Ransom, a 2001 graduate of the Virginia Military Institute, was 31 at the time of the shooting. He was a cyberspace airman assigned to the 83rd Network Operations Squadron at Langley Air Force Base, and he was deployed to Afghanistan to support Operation Enduring Freedom, the Air Force said.
In late 2013, the American Legion Post 186 in Midlothian named its Otterdale Road post after Ransom, who was a member there.
Willie Ransom, the airman's father, said the post's gesture and Friday's ceremony renaming the street say a lot about his son.
“I think it shows a lot about his character," Ransom, a U.S. Army veteran who served in Vietnam, said before the ceremony. "He was a super person.”
Ransom told those who gathered for the sign unveiling that he was proud of his son, whom he called a "well-rounded" and "trustworthy" person who kept his grades up while working part-time jobs and doing extracurricular activities. Ransom said his son, an active member at First Baptist Church of Midlothian, also volunteered at Johnston-Willis Hospital.
Randall Lofland, the commander of the Midlothian American Legion Post, said Charles Ransom was the first member of the post to be killed in action. The post was chartered back in 1937.
"What happened to him is devastating to a lot of folks," Randall Lofland, commander of the Midlothian American Legion Post shortly before Friday's ceremony. "Charles was family to us."
Press reports around the time of the attack said the Afghan pilot was distressed over his personal finances and had argued with his American allies before the shooting. The Afghan pilot was also killed during the attack.
Javaid Siddiqi, the vice chairman of the Chesterfield School Board, told those gathered for Friday's ceremony that during the attack, Ransom sacrificed his own life in defense of his fellow service members.
"I did not have the privilege of knowing Major Ransom, but I do know his reputation. It is one of fierce loyalty, of service to others, leading by example,” Siddiqi said. "Major Ransom was and is true American hero and one that will be remembered each and every day by those who travel this road.”
