Bekura Shabazz has always wanted to be a lawyer.
"I was like 5 years old and I told my mom, 'I’m going to be an attorney when I grow up and I’m going to help people,'" Shabazz, now 40, of Chesterfield County, said in a recent interview.
It didn't work out, she said, yet.
At 18, she was convicted of identity theft, a misdemeanor, after a friend she was with was caught with some credit cards the friend had taken from her grandmother, Shabazz said.
"I was convicted of a crime of moral turpitude, which basically just takes you out of the game when it comes to jobs," Shabazz said. "Right now a crime of moral turpitude is worse than murder. Because it says that you are a liar and a thief and you will never, ever be able to be redeemed from that."
She was not initially told about the state's first offender program, which allows for dismissal of first offenses for some crimes once some restitution or rehabilitation takes place. She found out about it much later in life.
"That could have changed everything," she said.
Shabazz now works as a legal advocate, not only on behalf of clients accused of crimes, but also to reform a criminal justice system that she believes consistently falls short of justice, especially in cases where people of color are accused. She runs First Alliance Consulting, is the president of the Criminal Injustice Reform Network, founder of Mothers Against Mandatory Minimums, the criminal justice chair of the Chesterfield NAACP, sits on the board of directors of the Virginia Environmental Justice Collaborative, and chairs the social justice and health disparities section of Green New Deal VA.
After that first charge, she was unable to find a job even though she was smart and hard working. She called the conviction a scarlet letter. The Newport News native moved to North Carolina in hopes of finding better opportunities.
But Shabazz, a mother of four biological children and four others from a previous marriage, said she had such difficulty making ends meet that she got involved in white collar crime. Her oldest son is disabled and was frequently sick, making it harder for her to work a 9-to-5 job.
"Trying to get out of that life, but not being able to find a job that I could be gainfully employed — gainfully, with a living wage, was impossible. Nobody wanted to give me a chance because of that first charge. That kept me in that arena of committing crimes longer than I expected."
She's not ashamed of her past. She knows the system, inside and out, and she's put it to work for her and her clients.
Paul Taylor, an advocate for returning citizens who recently have been released from jail or prison, said that following his release in 2017, everywhere he went, he kept hearing about Shabazz and her advocacy work.
"What I noticed about Bekura is that she’s passionate for the underdog," said Taylor, who runs a basketball league for young men in Richmond. "She'll jump into the fight — no matter how big the other dog is. She’s a movement by herself. She does her research. She definitely knows what she speaks."
Both Taylor and Shabazz said they're part of a new generation of returning citizens who want to help fix the system they came up through.
"Bekura, and myself, and a lot of other advocates, we got our degrees from lived experience — not books. We learned from the inside out," he said.
That's why her reputation is everything, Shabazz said. She said a recent reporting error in the Richmond Times-Dispatch nearly jeopardized that, by referring to her as a repeat felon even though she never has been convicted of a felony.
"Right now, with criminal justice reform in the state, we’re trying to be very honest about the things we have done in order to redeem ourselves back into society," she said. "And that is a beautiful thing, because for so long, I was spun out into a depression about the things I had done, and society would not allow me to be who I was and wouldn’t allow me to tell that truth about my life. To hold that in and try to hide that part, was traumatic for me."
"Now, being able to come out and live in my truth and be honest, it means a lot. I don’t want that to be tarnished," she said. "Credibility is everything, especially when you’ve already been charged with a crime of moral turpitude. I just want people to trust what I say and trust when I show up."
Currently, she's working on the case of Antonio L. Biggs, who is charged with rape in Hanover County. Neither the prosecutor, nor the defense attorney originally hired on the case, will work with her, Shabazz said.
Biggs' mother, Kisha Biggs, who grew up in Newport News with Shabazz, hired her to look into her son's case. As a legal advocate, Shabazz can't provide any legal advice. She describes her role as a watchdog for due process violations on the part of the system, including the prosecutor, the judge, any witnesses, the defense attorney and the defendant himself. But she's also there to help explain the process to defendants and their families, because attorneys don't necessarily have or take the time, as was the case when she was first charged.
Kisha Biggs said they would be lost without Shabazz. "Everything is just happening," she said. "No one tells us anything or explains anything. We didn't know our rights or what is right and wrong. We've never went through this before."
Alison Linas, the assistant commonwealth's attorney prosecuting the case, filed a motion prohibiting "extrajudicial statements" by the "defendant and his agents," saying that Shabazz's widely-shared Facebook posts about the case could interfere with selecting an impartial jury and endanger witnesses. Although Hanover Circuit Court Judge Theodore J. Markow had earlier ordered that the "defense advocate" have no contact with the witnesses in the case, he refused to hold a hearing on Linas' motion.
Shabazz fears that if she's removed from the case, her client's rights will continue to be violated. Biggs has been locked up for over a year, and his initial attorney was removed a few days before a trial was supposed to start only after Biggs and his mother wrote a letter to the judge saying the attorney was ineffective. She also worries about transparency during a proceeding that is supposed to be open to public scrutiny.
"That's why it's so important for the work that I am doing," Shabazz said. "You’re not going to keep me quiet."
Shabazz knows that she can come across as stern, some might say bullish. But she said that's what it takes to make a difference and get people's attention.
"Unless we continue to rear our judicial system's ugly head for people to understand, I don’t think we’ll get the buy-in that we need to get the changes we need to do," she said. "We say the things that need to be said and we do the things that need to be done, which is not traditional in Virginia. We're probably the ones not liked in the room. And that's OK. People will come around."
Queen Zakia Shabazz is the coordinator for the Virginia Environmental Justice Collaborative, which addresses environmental justice issues that disproportionately affect black and brown communities, and shares the same family name with Bekura Shabazz as they are distant relatives. She said Bekura Shabazz is effective because she "pushes us to the point of making decisions."
Where others may say that can wait, "Bekura always brings us back around and reminds us that people are suffering now," Queen Shabazz said. "She addresses everything with a sense of urgency.”
Bekura Shabazz said she's still thinking about becoming a lawyer.
Maybe even a prosecutor, even though she lays a lot of blame for the ills of the criminal justice system on prosecutors.
Maybe after she finishes an online Harvard Business School program, where she'll earn certificates in leadership principles and contract law.
Or maybe after she finishes the autobiography she's working on: "From Hell to Harvard."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.