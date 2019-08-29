Baby Ramsey - an Asiatic black bear - is making his public debut at the Metro Richmond Zoo.
Ramsey was born in February to mom, Omai, and both will be on exhibit until about 1 p.m. on weekdays (the zoo opens at 9:30 a.m.) and likely all day on Saturdays.
Zoo Owner Jim Andelin said this is the first time the zoo has had an Asiatic bear cub, and "he's a bundle of energy."
Bear cubs develop slowly, he explained, which is why Ramsey is only now going on public exhibit. When cubs are born, they're very small and pink and have hardly any fur. It can take more than a month for them to open their eyes and even longer to become mobile.
For now, Ramsey and Omai are being kept away from the father, Ginseng, because the adult males can be aggressive toward cubs. Once Ramsey is older - Andelin estimates that the cub is about 25 pounds now - the trio will be allowed to live together.
The Metro Richmond Zoo is located at 8300 Beaver Bridge Road in Moseley. For information, visit http://metrorichmondzoo.com.
