An man was hit and killed in Ettrick by a northbound CSX train Friday night, Chesterfield County police said Saturday.
The man, whose name was not released, was "laying on the train tracks when he was struck," a written statement said.
The incident occurred in the 3500 block of South Street about 10:06 p.m. Friday.
