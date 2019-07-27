Police lights
An man was hit and killed in Ettrick by a northbound CSX train Friday night, Chesterfield County police said Saturday.

The man, whose name was not released, was "laying on the train tracks when he was struck," a written statement said.

The incident occurred in the 3500 block of South Street about 10:06 p.m. Friday.

