Police are investigating a small plane crash at the Chesterfield County airport.
At about 1:18 p.m., local and state police responded to 7511 Airfield Drive because a single-engine plane’s landing gear collapsed. The pilot landed in a field next to the runway in an effort to minimize damage to the plane.
Police identified the pilot as 56-year-old Richard S. Samet of Richmond. He was not injured in the crash.
