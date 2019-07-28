20170704_MET_CAIR_SL

The Chesterfield County airport on Monday July 3, 2017. The FAA has granted the airport permission to extend its current runway.

 SHELBY LUM / TIMES-DISPATCH

Police are investigating a small plane crash at the Chesterfield County airport.

At about 1:18 p.m., local and state police responded to 7511 Airfield Drive because a single-engine plane’s landing gear collapsed. The pilot landed in a field next to the runway in an effort to minimize damage to the plane.

Police identified the pilot as 56-year-old Richard S. Samet of Richmond. He was not injured in the crash.

Tags

Recommended for you

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription