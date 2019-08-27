Chesterfield County police said Tuesday that they are investigating a suspicious death.
Just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday, police were called to the area of Kingsland Glen Drive, which is located in the Kingsland Glen area off Cogbill Road, for a report of a suspicious situation. A construction worker found a body off the side of the road in a construction area, the authorities said.
The remains have been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
Police continue to investigate and urge anyone with information to contact the Chesterfield Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or through the P3 app.
