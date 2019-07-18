Ambulance lights

An SUV stolen from Henrico County was found in the Swift Creek Reservoir in Chesterfield County early Thursday, but no one was located inside the vehicle during a water search by divers, authorities said.

Members of the Chesterfield Fire & Rescue scuba team responded at 5:55 a.m. and located a Nissan Pathfinder in the reservoir in the 14000 block of Genito Road, said fire spokesman Lt. Jason Elmore.

"Divers searched the vehicle, and the area around the vehicle, without locating any person," Elmore said. "They assisted the wrecker service by hooking the vehicle up for removal."

Chesterfield police are investigating the incident. Police spokeswoman Elizabeth Caroon said the car was reported stolen from Henrico.

