A 31-year-old Pamplin man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Chesterfield County on Thursday night.

Aaron Wilkerson, of the 8200 block of Five Forks Road in Pamplin, was driving south on Beach Road when, according to police, his 2013 Chevrolet Silverado ran off the right side of the road, re-entered the road, and then ran off the left side and struck a tree.

The crash happened in the 13700 block of Beach Road at about 9:23 p.m., according to Chesterfield authorities. Wilkerson, who police said was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Speed is considered a contributing factor in the crash, according to police. The incident is still under investigation and Chesterfield County police encourage anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

