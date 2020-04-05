CHARLOTTESVILLE — When Gov. Ralph Northam shut down school buildings for the rest of the year, he told child care providers to prioritize children of essential personnel.
Since that order, Charlottesville-area organizations have worked to determine the need in the community, as well as which providers are open or able to reopen.
“Right now, the need isn’t that significant,” said Barbara Hutchinson, vice president of community impact for the United Way of Greater Charlottesville. “I’m assuming folks have patched together help from family or are working from home.”
The joint Emergency Operations Center surveyed major essential employers in the area about child care needs, she said.
Hutchinson said the local United Way is prepared to help providers reopen if the need changes, which she expects could happen if local COVID-19 cases significantly increase and the hours of first responders and health care professionals change.
For now, Hutchinson said providers are in a “vicious cycle.”
“We may end up losing some providers, and the area doesn’t have the extra capacity to lose them,” she said.
Hutchinson said she typically works with about 40 child care centers — many of which work with economically disadvantaged families. Now, she estimates that six to 10 centers are open.
Albemarle County and Charlottesville school divisions also have explored offering emergency child care. State officials have said school building use during the closure is a local decision.
“We stand ready to provide this service should it be needed,” said city schools Superintendent Rosa Atkins.
Albemarle has established a working group to develop a plan.
To assist employees, the University of Virginia has expanded options for backup child care through a partnership with BrightHorizons, said Adam Weikel, an assistant vice president of human resources.
The expanded backup program includes using vacant spots in local licensed child care facilities, in-home care, and reimbursement for parents who secure their own care with a relative, family friend or babysitter.
UVA also has partnered with SitterCity.com to help cover the cost for employees and to help them access an expanded network of caregivers in the community.
Hutchinson said centers that are open are following best practices to protect children, such as not eating lunch in large groups and keeping one group on the playground at a time. Day care providers have to abide by the 10-person limit on gatherings.
Gail Esterman, the director of early learning with ReadyKids, said providers face several hard choices as they grapple with ramifications of the pandemic.
“Kids don’t understand social distancing and hygiene,” she said.
