Seven days a week, 10 hours a day, Lesa Cline-Ransome sits in her at-home office in Rhinebeck, New York, and writes surrounded by books and a couch she’ll nap on later.
Except Saturday morning, when the writer traded in her studio for the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia on West Leigh street, where she’d speak on her career as a children’s book author.
She talked about her ongoing fascination with biographies when she was younger, but how the stories talked about in schools were always of white men. Growing up in northern Massachusetts, she’d also be the only African American in the classroom.
“That’s part of the work that I do is to make sure that children see themselves and that their experiences and their histories and their legacies are validated,” Cline-Ransome said. “But I’m also inviting all the people outside of my culture [to experience] the beauty and strength and history of my culture.”
She’s dedicated her career to writing the stories she wanted to read when she was a little girl — stories of the first woman to run the Boston Marathon, when women weren’t allowed in it, of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams, jazz musician Louis Armstrong and Harriet Tubman before she was the famous suffragist who pioneered the Underground Railroad.
The last one, “Before She Was Harriet,” was awarded an honorary Coretta Scott King award in 2018. Cline-Ransome’s husband, James, illustrates a majority of the books. One of his books, “The Bell Rang,” illustrated the complexities of black slavery and the family separation that came with migrating north. They’re stories of resistance and resilience, James said.
“These are captured people who always wanted their freedom and fought for it in different ways,” he added. “We’re hoping our books give kids a sense of pride.”
Creating these books is an intricate, research-filled process, one that can take more than a year to be published even after the book is finished.
Dana Jackson’s son Landon watched in awe in the crowd as James described the illustrations — it was his favorite part.
“I’m a former educator and there aren’t always the examples of important black Americans in our education system,” Dana said. “It’s important for us to instill a sense of knowledge and pride within our children. We want them to understand who they are and where they come from and that they’re made up of all these different pieces.”
Cline-Ransome has noticed, when she travels around for speaking engagements, that children understand the strength of her message. When visiting a predominantly white school in Vermont, a young black girl came up to her afterward and thanked her.
Then she leaned into the author's ear and whispered:
“Black power.”
