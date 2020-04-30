A City of Richmond employee has died from the novel coronavirus, Mayor Levar Stoney said Thursday.

Stoney declined to name the employee or what department they worked in, citing city policy not to share employee health information, as well as a request from the employee’s family that their name remain private.

Stoney said the person was “a dedicated longtime city employee who will be greatly missed, not only by her family here in Richmond city government, but also by her family, too. My heart goes out to the family.”

The Richmond City Health District investigated the case. Stoney said there is “no indication that the coworkers or residents were exposed” to the employee.

To date, 11 city employees have contracted the COVID-19 virus, he said.

After testing positive, an employee cannot return to work until they quarantine for at least 14 days and test negative for the virus twice, Stoney said.

City Hall and other city-owned buildings will remain closed to the public through May 17. Essential personnel will keep reporting to work. A full list of services available during the closure are available online.

As of Thursday, 339 people in the city have tested positive for the virus and 15 have died from it.

