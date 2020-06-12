Starting Monday, the City of Richmond will resume certain services it had suspended and reopen certain public spaces it temporarily closed in response to COVID-19.
Mayor Levar Stoney’s administration closed city offices and limited access to some public spaces this spring to slow the spread of the virus. The city is easing those restrictions now as it gradually reopens but still encouraging residents to practice social distancing and follow public health guidelines.
Services available on the first floor of Richmond City Hall and the East District Center, such as paying parking tickets or utility bills, will be available on a walk-in basis.
Residents must schedule appointments to gain access to other city buildings, including departments or offices housed above the first floor of City Hall, Richmond Animal Care and Control or the 730 Building.
All who seek to enter a city building must wear a face covering, as required by a state order. Facilities will have some masks available at City Hall for residents who do not have one.
The Department of Social Services offices remain closed to the public.
Over the next week, the city’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities will allow parking in lots at several James River access points: Texas Beach, Tredegar Green, 22nd Street and 42nd Street. Some parking will be open at Pony Pasture and Ancarrow’s Landing.
The department will begin reinstalling basketball backboards. Tennis and pickleball courts will reopen. So, too, will playgrounds, dog parks, skate parks and the Manchester Climbing Wall.
All amenities should be available for public use by next Friday, according to a city release.
The department is allowing rentals of athletic fields and shelters again, as well.
Richmond Public Libraries will offer scheduled pickup of books and other items Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Residents can return items they checked out to the outdoor book drops.
The Department of Public Works resumed parking enforcement in residential districts this week. It will begin residential street cleaning again on June 22.
A full list of services is available online.
