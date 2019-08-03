When your conference is centered on 30,000 pounds of cheese, it’s bound to get funky.
So when the American Cheese Society met in Richmond for its 36th annual conference, “Virginia Is For Cheese Lovers,” it was only natural that cheesemongers would battle it out on a karaoke stage with such cheese-inspired lyrics as “Curds and Whey,” sung to the tune of Prince’s “Purple Rain.”
But amid the “cheese crawl” to local pubs and an awards ceremony dubbed “the Oscars of cheese,” there was a lot of serious business going on at the event, which wrapped up Saturday at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.
“It’s a standard conference like any other except it’s about cheese rather than, you know, medical devices or legal briefs,” said Nora Weiser, executive director of the Denver-based American Cheese Society.
About 1,300 people attended the conference, which featured small business sessions, tested attendees for certification as a cheese professional or cheese taster, and judged competition entries from 35 states, four Canadian provinces, and Mexico and Brazil, handing out 433 awards.
For Ana Arguello, cheesemaker at Meadow Creek Dairy of Galax, the conference was an opportunity to meet face-to-face with people she does business with in Richmond, a city she had never visited.
Meadow Creek Dairy supplies cheese to Sub Rosa Bakery and washes its Grayson cheese with Hardywood Singel beer, which brings out the cheese’s yeasty notes, Arguello said. She took part in a tasting of Virginia beers, cheeses and cured meats. The dairy also makes a special-aged Appalachian cheese for Wegmans.
“It’s been really fun and productive,” she said.
“Stockinghall,” from Murray’s Cheese, was named “Best of Show” among 1,742 entries at the society’s judging and competition — up from 89 entries 35 years ago.
Second place went to “Professor’s Brie” from Wegmans Food Markets. Third place was awarded to “Aries” from Shooting Star Creamery, made by 15-year-old Avery Jones of Paso Robles, Calif.
The top two winners in “Best of Show” represent a growing trend toward cheese-aging facilities in the U.S.
In Europe, a person makes cheese and gives it to an affineur, who ensures that it ages or ripens properly.
Weiser said that’s not the traditional model in the U.S., where small producers typically made, aged and sold their cheese. But recently, Wegmans and Murray’s Cheese, which is owned by Kroger, have been bringing young cheeses from Europe and aging them in their own caves, carefully regulated in temperature and humidity.
“We’re like California wine in the ’80s,” Weiser said of the U.S. cheese industry. “You know, it was a little bit scoffed at. And then they sent it over and it won a competition in France, and everyone was up in arms.”
U.S. cheeses are winning world competitions, but the reaction is still dismissive, she said. “I think it’s still viewed as — pffft! — American cheese.”
But innovation is making a difference in U.S. cheese, she said.
In Europe, “there’s all that tradition, which means you have to stick with that tradition,” Weiser said. “Here, people can play around with recipes and how they make a product, and you’ll find things you won’t find in Europe.”
