The system is done with Raymond Santana. But Santana is not done with the system.
Santana, one of the Central Park Five, spent five years in prison for a crime he did not commit. But despite having his conviction overturned and winning a civil suit, he can’t relax, he said Saturday at the Afrikana Independent Film Festival at the Institute for Contemporary Art.
“We’ve been fighting against the system for over 30 years now. It’s not that simple. And when you start to get your voice back and you start to understand you have a platform, right, and then now you have to give back, then someway, somehow, we started to focus on teaching the young, giving this message to the young kids.
“And so that becomes our motivation, that has become our message. It’s not that easy to pull the gloves off and just to sit down.”
Santana fielded questions from moderator Zoe Spencer and audience members following the film festival’s screening of “Central Park Five,” a documentary by Ken Burns, Sarah Burns and David McMahon, on the high-profile 1989 case in which five teens — four black and one Puerto Rican — were wrongfully convicted of raping Trisha Meili as she jogged in Central Park.
After the five spent from five to 13 years in prison, serial rapist Matias Reyes confessed to the crime.
This past May, Netflix released filmmaker Ava DuVernay’s “When They See Us,” a dramatized account of the Central Park Five that has been nominated for 16 Emmys.
The five men, some of whom didn’t even know each other when they were arrested, have forged a close bond as adults.
Santana lives in Atlanta, 7 minutes from Antron McCray, whom he speaks with on the phone every day. Yusef Salaam also lives in Georgia.
Santana, after his appearance in Richmond, was heading to Washington for a reunion with Salaam and Korey Wise.
“We try to maintain a brotherhood,” especially for Wise, who experienced a different level of trauma after being tried as an adult and sent to an adult prison, despite being 16 when he was arrested. “It’s up to us to really help him through that process,” Santana said.
“We’re not afraid to tell our stories, and go into depth with our stories, because there are lessons there,” he said.
The documentary sets the context for the hate, panic and racism that produced such a miscarriage of justice. New York, just emerging from a series of crises in the 1970s, began a Wall Street-led renaissance before the crack epidemic hit in 1984 and resulted in a surge in crime.
Donald Trump famously took out full-page ads in the newspaper demanding a return to the death penalty, despite the fact that the defendants were minors. Even after the they were exonerated, mea culpas were slow in coming from police, prosecutors and members of the media.
“We gave a modest nod to fairness, and we walked away from our crime,” said historian Craig Steven Wilder in the documentary.
The love the Central Park Five are receiving now is a great space to be in, Santana said, “because in 1990 we were considered probably the most hated people to be on the planet Earth.
“Back then, what we were waiting for was people to see the truth,” Santana said. He added that more than 400 articles were written about the Central Park Five in the first few weeks of the case, criminalizing them in print and cementing their guilt in the eyes of the public. People turned their backs on them and the system was allowed to do to them whatever it wanted, he said.
Today, Santana sees social media as a powerful platform “to get to the truth.” Back then, in New York City, people relied on the major newspapers and TV stations. Courtroom sketch artists made the Central Park Five look like they had fangs and circles around their eyes, which fueled the idea that they were guilty.
“People ask, are you still bitter, do you get upset?” Santana said. “I say yeah, we deal with all that. But for me, channeling the energy into a fight against a system that doesn’t want to give us anything was a great outlet for me.”
