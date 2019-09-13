Active Airbnb listings

Virginia Beach: 1,900 listings; ranked #1 destination in Virginia in summer 2019. Legal status: Legislation passed Jan. 2019.

Richmond: 1,200 listings; ranked #2 destination in Virginia in summer 2019. Illegal.

Henrico County: 100 listings; ranked #38 destination in Virginia in summer 2019. Legal status: The Henrico County Planning Commission voted Thursday night to recommend approval of the draft zoning ordinance amendments for short-term rentals. Now headed to Board of Supervisors.

Hanover County: 60 listings; unranked. Legal Status: Legal with proper permits.

Chesterfield: 30 listings; unranked. Illegal.

As of July 1, 2019. Data provided by Airbnb.