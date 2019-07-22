Richmond’s shelter of last resort for people without housing during the winter months may stay in Shockoe Valley for another year.
Mayor Levar Stoney’s administration moved the city’s hypothermia shelter to the Annie E. Giles Community Center at 1400 Oliver Hill Way last winter in what he said at the time was a temporary solution. The shelter, which was previously located downtown, is open from mid-October to April when temperatures are forecast to dip below 40 degrees.
Now, the Stoney administration is recommending the shelter stay at the center for another winter, a prospect that does not sit well with the Richmond Councilwoman who represents the area or a nearby civic association.
“We were told this was a one-year decision,” said Ellen Robertson, the 6th District councilwoman.
Robertson addressed residents at a meeting held last Friday to gather input on the shelter’s location. She encouraged them to speak out against the proposal, saying the city administration had not lived up to promises it made when it bought the building, formerly known as the Conrad Center, back in 2015.
Robertson spearheaded the push to buy the building during former Mayor Dwight C. Jones' tenure. It housed a workforce development center and culinary training program run by the city’s Office of Community Wealth Building until last year.
“If we don’t do anything, it will be the cold weather overflow shelter forever,” she said.
The hypothermia shelter was housed in the old Public Safety Building on North Ninth Street from 2013 until April 2018. Conditions there were poor, and Stoney promised to find a better place for the shelter that can hold as many as 150 people a night.
The mayor supported a short-lived plan to open a new shelter in Manchester, but it ran afoul of residents and property owners in the South Richmond neighborhood, and ultimately fell apart. Last fall, he shifted city staffers out of the Annie E. Giles Center to clear space for the shelter, a decision Robertson said occurred without input from the community or the council.
Representatives from the Eastview Civic League said last Friday they were wary of the shelter remaining in Shockoe Valley for another year. They said they wanted the building used for other purposes that would benefit the neighborhood and its residents.
“This building is not serving the 3,000 to 5,000 people who live above it in any way,” said Lawrence Williams, a former mayoral candidate who serves as president of the neighborhood association. He said he believed the shelter should be downtown.
Shunda Giles, director of the Department of Social Services, said Friday the administration has ruled out more than 30 other potential locations for the shelter, including other city-owned property that is not currently in use, like the Richmond Coliseum. The council must sign off on the shelter's final location for the upcoming winter.
The city’s office of Human Services is holding two more meetings to gather feedback on the proposed location. Those are:
• Friday, July 26, 6-7 p.m. at the Southside Community Service Center (Southside Plaza), 4100 Hull Street Road.
• Thursday, Aug. 1, 6-7p.m. at Main Library, 101 E. Franklin St.
