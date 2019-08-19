A former Richmond councilman.
An ex-Richmond School Board member.
A one-time adviser to Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney.
Each are among a crowded field of candidates vying for the 5th District seat on the Richmond City Council in a special election set for Nov. 5.
The winner will take office Dec. 1, and serve out the last 13 months of the current four-year term. The period will likely include a vote on the $1.5 billion Coliseum redevelopment project, as well as a vote on the final city budget of the term.
The deadline for candidates to file paperwork to appear on the ballot was last Friday; eight did. They are:
• Nicholas Da Silva, an activist, community organizer and Virginia Commonwealth University alumnus.
• Stephanie Lynch, director of government affairs, strategy and development for Good Neighbor, a nonprofit.
• Jer’Mykeal McCoy, a business development manager with Schutt Sports and president for the Urban League of Greater Richmond Young Professionals.
• Robin D. Mines, an associate minister at Hood Temple AME Zion Church.
• Henry “Chuck” Richardson, a former councilman who represented the district between 1977 and 1995.
• Graham Sturm, a history teacher at Armstrong High school.
• Mamie Taylor, a former Richmond School Board member who represented the district from 2012 through 2016.
• Thad Williamson, a University of Richmond associate professor and former senior policy adviser to Stoney.
The winner of the special election will replace Councilman Parker Agelasto, who has represented the district since 2013.
Earlier this year, Agelasto announced he would step down at the end of November. His resignation was a condition of a deal he struck with then-Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Herring to avoid legal action for moving out of the district he was elected to represent in 2018.
The move came to light last year after Agelasto announced he wouldn’t seek reelection to the council in 2020. It prompted criticism from his colleagues on the council, but he has continued to attend meetings, cast votes and meet with constituents in the nine months since.
Agelasto also survived a legal challenge seeking his removal from one of the candidates seeking to replace him, Chuck Richardson. A Richmond judge dismissed Richardson’s removal bid earlier this month.
The 5th District straddles the James River. It encompasses the neighborhoods of Randolph, Oregon Hill, Woodland Heights, Swansboro, Byrd Park, Maymont, Carytown and part of the Fan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.