Walking up the stairs in the Blues Armory building can feel like going through a time warp, stepping out of one of Richmond's earlier attempts at grandeur and into another.
On the first floor are the remnants of an 80s-style mall food court, a piece of the former Sixth Street Marketplace, the once-heralded downtown revitalization project that failed.
The second floor is home to long-empty office space.
On the walls of the cavernous third floor once used for indoor military drills are murals meant to celebrate the Richmond Light Infantry Blues, the unit the armory was built for in 1910.
As they stepped carefully around the debris Wednesday, city officials and private developers explained what they intend to do to restore the 110-year-old structure to some of its former glory. Before a media tour, city spokesman Jim Nolan warned reporters that the inside might look like something out of a "zombie apocalypse movie." Afterward, Public Works Director Bobby Vincent Jr. looked into a camera and asked Richmonders to close their eyes and imagine what it could be.
As part of the $1.5 billion proposal to redevelop the area around the Richmond Coliseum, the armory building would mostly serve as an extension of the planned high-rise hotel.
If the project moves forward, the armory's first floor would be converted to an urban grocery store. The second floor would be a jazz-club style music venue. The 20,000 square-foot drill floor would be converted to a ballroom space.
The armory's second and third floors would connect to the hotel at the rear of the building. Because the armory's rear wall was expected to back up against another building, that side of the structure is flat, lacking the castle-style architectural features on the rest of the red brick building.
"For the most part, we're preserving all of the historic qualities of the building," said Michael Hallmark of the Los-Angeles-based development firm Future Cities. Hallmark's company has been hired by NH District Corp., the corporate-led group pursuing the Coliseum redevelopment plan.
The armory rehabilitation, expected to cost at least $10 million just to convert the structure for modern use, would be completed with private financing, officials said. The building would still belong to the city, they said, but would be maintained with private funds.
The larger coliseum plan calls for the city's Economic Development Authority to issue $350 million in bonds to build a new arena and improve infrastructure in a roughly 10-block area bounded by Leigh, Fifth, Marshall and 10th streets.
The so-called Crystal Palace, the glass enclosure attached to the armory that still has tattered canopies with the slogan "Building A Brighter Future," would be removed, creating a pedestrian walkway on Sixth Street.
