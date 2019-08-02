What would be the biggest economic development project in Richmond’s history will land in front of the City Council Monday, setting in motion a review that could change the trajectory of the city for years to come.
The $1.5 billion proposal would replace the Richmond Coliseum and redevelop a swath of publicly owned downtown real estate – but only if it clears the nine-member council that has vowed a thorough vetting. The process begins Monday, when Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney will formally introduce the plans at a special meeting of the council.
Supporters say the project will transform downtown and generate millions in new tax dollars that could help improve city services. The proposal could bring 12,300 jobs during a five-year building period and 9,300 permanent jobs after construction ends, according to a report commissioned by the private group angling for the deal.
Skeptics aren’t sold. They have scrutinized the rosy revenue projections the mayor has touted and criticized the complex financial setup on which the massive deal relies. Stoney has promised the project will not leave taxpayers on the hook if it does not pan out. Detractors have balked: They’ve heard that before.
The plans call for a 17,500-seat arena, the largest in the state; a high-rise hotel with at least 525 rooms; 2,500 apartments, with 480 reserved for people earning less than the region's median income of about $83,000 for a family of four; 1 million square feet of commercial and office space; 260,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space; renovation of the historic Blues Armory; a new transfer plaza for GRTC bus riders; and infrastructure improvements to make it easier for pedestrians and cyclists to navigate the area.
How did we get here?
June 2017 – Dominion Energy CEO Thomas F. Farrell and a group of corporate leaders publicly indicated interest in redeveloping the area around the Richmond Coliseum.
November 2017 – Stoney announced a request for proposals seeking development plans for a roughly 10-block area north of Broad Street around the Coliseum. He called the arena, 46 years old at the time, a “decaying public asset.”
Stoney also listed other goals. Among them: a new hotel; preservation of the historic Blues Armory; new housing reserved for people earning less than the region’s median income; and a transfer station for GRTC bus riders.
What Stoney laid out echoed the goals of Farrell's group. "I am well aware of their ideas, but this is a city of Richmond project," Stoney said at the time. Would-be developers were given 90 days to respond.
February 2018 – After 90 days, the city received one response to its North of Broad Redevelopment solicitation. Who submitted it? NH District Corp -- Farrell's group.
The Stoney administration began reviewing the proposal, but declined to release it, citing an exemption in the state’s Freedom of Information Act that allows a locality to withhold documents that could harm its bargaining position.
June 2018 – The Stoney administration announced it would negotiate with Farrell’s group.
July 2018 – A Richmond Times-Dispatch report made public details about the then-$1.4 billion proposal that the Stoney administration had kept secret until that point. Documents obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request showed that the project’s financing depends on the establishment of a special tax zone called a tax-increment financing district.
New real estate tax revenues from within the zone’s boundaries would be set aside to help pay for the cost of the Coliseum redevelopment project. In effect, those dollars would not go to the city’s general fund, from which core services like public schools and the police department receive their annual budgets.
Farrell’s group wanted the zone to expand well beyond the area north of Broad Street to take advantage of new tax revenue from an office tower Dominion is building, according to the documents. The utility company quietly submitted plans for a second tower, as well.
August 2018 – Stoney said he would not pitch the council the plans in September, citing dissatisfaction with NH District Corp’s willingness to meet goals he set for affordable housing and minority business participation.
Days after making the comments, the Stoney administration said it had made progress toward meeting those same goals, though the substance of the ongoing negotiations remained private.
November 2018 – At a downtown press conference, Stoney pledged support for NH District Corp’s plan and promised to submit the proposal to the City Council “in the coming weeks," though he said certain details would require additional negotiation.
He emphasized the project posed “no risk” to the city, even if its revenue projections did not come to fruition. "The developers and bond holders will shoulder 100 percent of the risk for this project, and not the city," he said.
December 2018 – The City Council established a citizen advisory commission to review the proposal in advance of receiving it. Chief Administrative Officer Selena Cuffee-Glenn told the council there was “no need” to take the step.
Councilwoman Kimberly Gray, who proposed the idea, disagreed. "This is not an attempt to hurt this project or slow it down," Gray said at the time. "It's an attempt to get as much information as we can."
January 2019 – The Richmond Coliseum is shuttered after 47 years. The Stoney administration says it cost more than $1 million annually to maintain the facility.
February 2019 – With NH District Corp’s plans still under negotiation, a local developer proposed an alternate plan, saying there should be more than one option for city leaders to consider.
"What was being presented, it's a concern, not only for me but the city as a whole," said Joshua Bilder, of Sterling Bilder LLC, who pitched the idea. The Stoney administration dismissed Bilder’s plan, saying it came well after the deadline set in the RFP and would not have met muster even if Bilder had submitted it on time.
April 2019 – The Stoney administration declined to release documents about the project it had previously provided the Times-Dispatch in response to a Freedom of Information Act request.
Paul Goldman, a persistent critic of the mayor and self-identified skeptic of the project, filed a lawsuit in Richmond Circuit Court to fight the denial. Goldman is a former head of the Democratic Party of Virginia. He is also a former law partner of one of Stoney’s opponents in the 2016 mayoral race, Joe Morrissey, of whom Goldman is a longtime political ally.
May 2019 – A Richmond judge ordered the Stoney administration to give Goldman the documents it previously provided the newspaper. The Stoney administration challenged the directive, but eventually relented and gave Goldman the documents he requested.
However, the full proposal remained secret, and Stoney won’t say when he intended to unveil it, citing still ongoing negotiations with NH District Corp.
July 2019 – Goldman said he collected more than 14,000 signatures to amend the City Charter by adding language that could stymie the project. The amendment would require 51% of the money captured through the tax increment financing zone to instead go toward modernizing city schools. An ongoing review of the signatures will determine whether the proposed charter change appears on the November ballot.
Stoney called the referendum “a political stunt” in response to a question about it last week.
August 2019 – Concluding 17 months of negotiations with Farrell's group, Stoney announces he will introduce a package of ordinances advancing the $1.5 billion project at a special meeting of the City Council on Monday at noon.
