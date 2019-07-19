Craig Dodson of Richmond gets airborne at the new Bike Skills Training area on Belle Isle, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2012. The training area has features that simulate obstacles that bicyclists find on the trails throughout the James River Park.
A man walks along the pipeline on the James River in Richmond, Va., on Wednesday, April 4, 2012. Richmond is looking, through the Richmond Riverfront Plan, to use the James River to boost economic development, recreation, and the city's reputation.
Llinda Laplante and David Bernard read a sign about great blue herons along the 'pipeline' in downtown Richmond, along the James River. It is from this spot that visitors can watch great blue herons nesting on an island in the middle of the river. Someone was compelled to add some heron art.
"Me and my girl, we drive all the way up here for the swing and some friends," said Justin Chamberlain, 19, of Williamsburg after braving the rope swing at Huguenot Flatwater, along the James River, in Richmond, on June 02, 2009. Here, Chamberlain gets ready to toss the rope to a friend waiting up in the tree.
Zack Shultz (left) lets Chris Bush know he's right behind him as they leap from a tree limb into the James River near Belle Isle. They call the tree "Al's Log." They and other friends spent the afternoon beating the heat there.
Noah Hull, 9, checks out a flathead catfish on the bottom of the James River in downtown Richmond, near the "Pipeline" area, by 14th Street. The fish was hanging out with a few dozen other large catfish in "Catfish Alley."
Nests for great blue herons, high in trees on an island of the James River in downtown Richmond. This time of year, many of the nesting herons can usually be seen from a beach in an area known as "Pipeline" next to the flood wall. But the num ber of great blue herons is down this year, with only seven nests visible and only a few of the gangly birds flying nearby. March 10, 2015.
Observers use binoculars for a better view of the Great Blue Heron nests in pipeline park in Richmond, Virginia on Saturday, March 22, 2014. Richmond Audubon Society and James River Park System began conducting walks to view the herons' courtship, which will be held on April 5, 12, and 26.
A video camera stationed in James River Park caught these river otters between the Huguenot Bridge and Pony Pasture Rapids in South Richmond. A project that started last spring is using video to document wildlife in the park.
Rudy took her first plunge into the James River at Pony Pasture on Sunday May 29, 2016 and jumped right back onto the dry rock after her owner Ryan McKinnon pulled her into the water with him.
SHELBY LUM / TIMES-DISPATCH
The James River Park System Visitor Center in Richmond on July 18, 2019
BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH
A sign near the entrance to the Pump House Park area in Richmond on Thursday, July 18, 2019
BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH
The Byrd Park Pump House in Richmond on Thursday, July 18, 2019
BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH
This picture shows the Reedy Creek parking lot near the James River Park System Visitor Center in Richmond on Thursday, July 18, 2019.
BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Two visitors prepared to cross the railroad tracks as they headed toward the Reedy Creek parking lot near the James River Park System Visitor Center in Richmond on Thursday, July 18, 2019.
BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH
The Byrd Park Pump House in Richmond on Thursday, July 18, 2019
BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Two visitors cross the railroad tracks as they head toward the Reedy Creek parking lot near the James River Park System visitor center in Richmond on Thursday, July 18, 2019.
BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH
The Byrd Park Pump House in Richmond on Thursday, July 18, 2019
BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Two cyclists pause at the entrance to the Reedy Creek parking lot near the James River Park System Visitor Center in Richmond on Thursday, July 18, 2019.
BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH
The James River Park System Visitor Center in Richmond on Thursday, July 18, 2019
BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH
A map of existing and proposed greenways, which would connect more of the parks and trails to one another.
Created by VHB
A more zoomed-in map, left, shows the potential greenways that the James River Park System could add to connect trails to one another.
Created by VHB
Fog covers the James River across from Pony Pasture Monday afternoon, January 15, 2013.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
JOE MAHONEY
Harley Stephens (right) plays with his niece, Mackenzie Gower, 6, in the James River at Belle Isle, July 12, 2013. They live in Sandston.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
EVA RUSSO
P. KEVIN MORLEY
A visitor to the Pony Pasture section of the James River Parks system navigates the rocks which are noirmally covered with what is referred to as the "Upper Rapids."
P. KEVIN MORLEY
Tubers and kayakers and swimmers went to the James River to cool off, with this tuber balancing on a rock before hopping in at the Huguenot Flatwater area, just west of the Huguenot Bridge.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
A great blue heron swallows a fish on the James River in downtown Richmond, near the 14th Street stretch of the river known as "Pipeline."
P. KEVIN MORLEY
A canine visitor to the dog-friendly Pony Pasture jumps (successfully) to a rock.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
Eva Russo
The Belle Isle footbridge hangs from the Robert E. Lee bridge and provides access for walkers, joggers, and bikers to Belle Isle.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
As the sun starts to illuminate fog on the James River, a photographer waits for just the right moment on the rocks of the Pony Pasture lower rapids.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
(L-R) Jennie McGee, Kate McGee, Rob Christensen paddle by Belle Isle on the James River as Patrick Griffin (far right) guides them Friday, June 15, 2007.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Belle Isle near the Hollywood Rapids attracts a crowd on a warm day.
JOE MAHONEY
P. KEVIN MORLEY
White water rafts pass through Hollywood Rapid at Belle Isle in the James River, May 16, 2015.
Phil Riggan
Marquis Swinton, age 12, jumps into the James River from a rock along Belle Isle Monday, June 15, 2015.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Heading across the James River foot bridge to Belle Isle for an early start on the holiday weekend, Friday, May 27, 2016.
JOE MAHONEY
P. KEVIN MORLEY
P. KEVIN MORLEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
Zach Gibson
A man dives from a rock into the James River near a kayaker at the Pipeline rapids in downtown Richmond, July 25, 2015.
P. KEVIN MORLEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
Science in the Park
Many sought refuge from the heat by jumping into the James River at the Pony Pasture, June 23, 2015.
Visitors to the James River Park System could eventually see additional parking options, expanded trail networks and more public transportation to access points, if recommendations in the park system's master plan become reality.
After 10 public meetings, countless maps drawn and more than 50 years gone by since the last one, the James River Park System unveiled a draft of its plan Wednesday to an audience of about 150 park goers and supporters.
The plan is an 80-page document created by VHB, a land development group, and landscape architecture firm Hargreaves Associates through funding from Friends of the James River Park. It encompasses proposed improvements to everything from conserving the natural resources of the park system in Richmond to acquiring new lands, both public and private, to add to the park's existing 600 acres, which stretches from Huguenot Flatwater to Ancarrow's Landing.
VHB Principal Chris DeWitt presented the eight overarching sections targeted by the plan, and the recommendations included in each one — shoring up the park's operations and maintenance, preserving natural resources, expanding transportation and access, expanding trails and greenways, creating more water-based activities, improving park buildings, promoting the user experience through park activities, and expanding the park.
The areas of interest and recommendations were created through a combination of plan developers walking the park's territories, making observations and incorporating public feedback through meetings in every city council district, and a survey that received about 2,300 responses.
"Typically on a project like this, I am thrilled if we get 200 responses," DeWitt said. "2,300 blew me away … and it really shows how important this park is."
Themes that came out of the survey included the importance of protecting the park's wildlife, increasing trail connectivity, and, above all, the number one problem respondents said they faced in relation to park access — a lack of parking.
Now, the group needs to decide which recommendations should be prioritized. Another survey asking participants to name their top priorities for the park based on the draft master plan has been sent out, and the results will be transformed into an action plan that will factor into the final master plan, DeWitt said. He expects the final plan to make it to City Council by September.
Though the plan has over 50 recommendations, it will be constrained by budgetary availability. Therefore, the plan recommends six focus areas where funding can be immediately directed and will be asking survey respondents to choose their priorities.
Kirt Reider, of Hargreaves, presented those focus areas — expanding transportation access, creating greenways at Pump House and at Reedy Creek, creating a Pony Pasture Education Center, refurbishing the Reedy Creek Welcome Center and rehabilitating Pump House Park.
Greenway creation at Pump House and Reedy Creek is a priority for many. The plan proposes potential routes to create a Pump House greenway, accessible to bikers and runners, that connects to Dead Man's Hill and then Williams Island, a difficult endeavor because any path would have to skirt railways, highway bridges and city water facilities. The Reedy Creek greenway would attempt to create paths with a goal of connecting Reedy Creek to Crooked Branch Ravine Park and the James River (Interstate 95) Bridge, which would connect parts of the South Side and Pocahontas State Park to the JRPS.
Bert Waters, a Richmond trail runner who often runs along the North Bank and Buttermilk trails, said a Pump House greenway would open up new running possibilities for him.
"I’m really interested in the greenway from Pump House to Huguenot Bridge — that’s something new I hadn’t seen and it’s really exciting to us," Waters said. "We do a lot of running, so that would really change the loop ... This would really open us up so that we could go across Huguenot Bridge back down. So that’s really a big one."
Tim Bath, who recently moved to Richmond and enjoys trail running, kayaking and stand-up paddle boarding in the JRPS, also said new greenways would join previously unconnected trails to create an accessible network for runners.
Bath and his wife, Mary, also expressed support for the restoration of Pump House Park. While the Gothic Revival-style building of the Byrd Park Pump House has long been a target of restoration efforts, the JRPS master plan recommends modifying site pavements and restoring the surrounding area as a trailhead in addition to revitalizing the building to make the area "a premier destination within the park," Reider said.
"I quite like the Pump House restoration," Mary Bath said. "It's a piece of history."
Fixing the park's transportation issues also resonated with many attendees.
"There’s a theme through what we have talked about — how important parking is on the user experience, on your ability to get to the park as well as everybody else’s," Reider said. "It's clear that this is a huge issue. Think of how difficult it is to get to Pony Pasture on a summer weekend."
To that end, the plan recommends utilizing existing offsite parking structures and lots, both private and municipal, in order to ensure there is space for park goers to use without bringing more cars close to the river. Creating a shuttle system transporting people to and from offsite parking, likely starting with a small loop that could include one to two new parking areas, is feasible, Reider said.
The plan also aims to increase multi-modal transportation to the park to reduce vehicular trips, which the survey indicated is the primary way people access the parks. Options include charging non-residents for parking, identifying planned bike lanes and roadway crossings and increasing GRTC service to the park.
Stephanie Lynch, a Democratic candidate running for City Council in the 5th district who attended Wednesday's meeting, said the City Council's ability to actually fund the plan and be held accountable to it will determine whether or not these recommendations are implemented. Calling the draft master plan "amazing," she said she would be committed to funding the priorities that the public identifies from the recommendations.
"The river and the James River Park System run through the heart of the city and the fifth district, and I really think it’s the gem of our city," Lynch said. "It’s such a great resource and asset, not only to our economy, but to our schools, to our kids. It’s so important that we wholly fund the maintenance of the park."
